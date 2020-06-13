OFFERS
Sun, June 14
Obituary: Dale D. Smith

Dale D. Smith

Dale D. Smith

Originally Published: June 13, 2020 7 p.m.

Dale D. Smith, 82 years of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on June 7, 2020 at his home. Born on October 25, 1937 in Waubun, Minnesota to Arthur and Ruth (Swift) Smith.

Dale attended Waubun High School, Waubun, Minnesota and Del Mar College, Corpus Christie, Texas. Dale served in the U.S. Navy as an Air Traffic Controller for 27 years and retired as Master Chief, ACCM. He retired at NSA Whidbey Island, Wash., as Command Master Chief of the Organizational Effective Center, teaching communication, facilitating in conflict and leadership skills to all Naval Installations in Washington State. He served aboard the USS Midway during Operation Frequent Wind, the evacuation of South Vietnam.

Dale enjoyed cooking gourmet meals, woodworking and travel.

Dale is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marilyn; his daughter, Christina Smith of Grand Prairie, Texas; and his son, Michael Smith of Gilbert, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Ruth Smith and a sister, Joyce Smith.

Dale will be laid to rest at Prescott National Cemetery following military honors.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

