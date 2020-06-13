Obituary: Betty R. Hultman
Originally Published: June 13, 2020 6:57 p.m.
Betty R. Hultman of Prescott Arizona passed from this life on April 26, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia Pennsylvania and resided in Southern California until she relocated to Prescott after her retirement as V.P. manager with Bank of America after 38 years of service.
Cremation and private family services fulfill her wishes.
Information provided by survivors.
