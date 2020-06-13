OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 13
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: State adds 1,540 new cases, 39 deaths Saturday; Yavapai County up to 374 cases

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 13, 2020 10:28 a.m.

The State of Arizona’s total tally reached 34,458 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday morning, June 13, up 1,540 cases. The statewide deaths increased by 39 to 1,183, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Yavapai County’s record of confirmed cases went to 374, up seven overnight, the ADHS website reported. Yavapai County Community Health Services did not post an update Saturday morning; its total was 368 cases and seven deaths on Friday.

Yavapai County, as of Friday, had recorded 14,127 tests with a 97.4% negative rate. The YCCHS dashboard showed Prescott with 56 cases, followed by Prescott Valley at 51, and Cottonwood at 32. For more information, click HERE.

The rate of cases, per 100,000 population, for Yavapai County was at 160.9 on Saturday, and 479.3 statewide, the Department of Health Services reported.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources for Re-Opening, www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Need assistance? #Yavapai Stronger Together - https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Update: 368 confirmed cases, 7 deaths in Yavapai County
COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in Arizona, 799 deaths; Yavapai County holds at 283 confirmed
Arizona adds record 1,579 new confirmed cases to COVID-19 count; deaths top 1,000 statewide
COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 336 confirmed cases
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County total of cases reaches 89
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries