COVID-19 Update: State adds 1,540 new cases, 39 deaths Saturday; Yavapai County up to 374 cases

The State of Arizona’s total tally reached 34,458 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday morning, June 13, up 1,540 cases. The statewide deaths increased by 39 to 1,183, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Yavapai County’s record of confirmed cases went to 374, up seven overnight, the ADHS website reported. Yavapai County Community Health Services did not post an update Saturday morning; its total was 368 cases and seven deaths on Friday.

Yavapai County, as of Friday, had recorded 14,127 tests with a 97.4% negative rate. The YCCHS dashboard showed Prescott with 56 cases, followed by Prescott Valley at 51, and Cottonwood at 32. For more information, click HERE.

The rate of cases, per 100,000 population, for Yavapai County was at 160.9 on Saturday, and 479.3 statewide, the Department of Health Services reported.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources for Re-Opening, www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Need assistance? #Yavapai Stronger Together - https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.