Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 12
YCSO seeks info to identify skeletal remains

Renderings of what a man, whose skeletal remains were found in 2015, may have looked like. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 12, 2020 5:52 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the identity of skeletal remains found between Ash Fork and Drake.

On March 8, 2015, skeletal remains were located in a remote part of Yavapai County near Juniper Woods Ranch between Ash Fork and Drake. The remains have been determined to be a man, likely of Latino or mixed ancestry; however, Asian or derived-Asian ancestries cannot be excluded definitively.

The man’s estimated age is 21 to 46 years with greatest likelihood of 25- to 35-years-old, and a height 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9. The subject had dental restorations including multiple enamel pearls. It is believed he had been dead for up to one year at the time the remains were found.

A facial reconstruction was completed, and recent information has come to light that the subject may have been bald. Previous releases depicted the subject with hair.

This person is believed to have been a Mexican national living in the Phoenix metropolitan area and likely the victim of a homicide.

Please contact Detective John McDormett at 928-777-7334 or you may leave information anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

