YCSO seeks info to identify skeletal remains
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the identity of skeletal remains found between Ash Fork and Drake.
On March 8, 2015, skeletal remains were located in a remote part of Yavapai County near Juniper Woods Ranch between Ash Fork and Drake. The remains have been determined to be a man, likely of Latino or mixed ancestry; however, Asian or derived-Asian ancestries cannot be excluded definitively.
The man’s estimated age is 21 to 46 years with greatest likelihood of 25- to 35-years-old, and a height 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9. The subject had dental restorations including multiple enamel pearls. It is believed he had been dead for up to one year at the time the remains were found.
A facial reconstruction was completed, and recent information has come to light that the subject may have been bald. Previous releases depicted the subject with hair.
This person is believed to have been a Mexican national living in the Phoenix metropolitan area and likely the victim of a homicide.
Please contact Detective John McDormett at 928-777-7334 or you may leave information anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 7, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 11, 2020
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 16, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: