Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 12
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Man ejected from rollover on Prescott Lakes Parkway

A yellow Jeep rests below Prescott Lakes Parkway on Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, after a rollover crash. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 12, 2020 6:01 p.m.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, the Prescott Regional Communication Center started to receive multiple 911 calls about a single-vehicle rollover crash on Prescott Lakes Parkway just uphill from the roundabout.

When initial fire crews arrived on scene they found a yellow Jeep Wrangler that had overturned, landing down in a ditch and ejecting the only occupant - a 59-year-old man, according to the Prescott Fire Department.

When contact was made with the patient, the determination was made to fly him to a level-one trauma center.

Prescott Lakes Parkway was closed down with the helicopter landing directly on the road. The man was treated for a significant head injury as well as head, neck and back injuries. Care was transferred to the helicopter crew for transport to Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix.

According to the CDC, the proper use of seatbelts dramatically reduces the risk of death and serious injury. Among drivers and front seat passengers, seatbelts reduce the risk of death by 45%, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50%.

The Fire Department stated in the news release: "Seatbelts do save lives. Buckle up every time!"

Further information was not immediately available.

photo

A helicopter landed on Prescott Lakes Parkway to fly a crash victim to a Phoenix-area hospital Friday, June 12, 2020. (Prescott Fire Department/Courtesy)

Information provided by the Prescott Fire Department.

