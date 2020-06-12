Highway 93 closed north of Wickenburg due to brush fire
Highway 93 is closed because of a brush fire at milepost 185, roughly 15 miles north of Wickenburg, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Traffic should use Highway 89 and Highway 71 to get around the closure.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.
When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT's free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
