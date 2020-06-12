Crash at 69 and Navajo ties up traffic, results in 2nd accident

A two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Navajo Drive and Highway 69 in Prescott Valley on Friday evening, June 12, tying up traffic.

The crash happened when a driver heading west on Highway 69 took a red light at the intersection and then collided with the vehicle that was crossing southbound on Navajo.

No one involved was seriously injured but the collision did cause a backup of traffic during rush hour.

A minor fender-bender involving two vehicles near the intersection of Robert Road and Highway 69 immediately followed the crash at the intersection of Navajo Drive and Highway 69.

No one was seriously injured there.

Further information was not immediately available.