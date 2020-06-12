OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 12
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Crash at 69 and Navajo ties up traffic, results in 2nd accident
No serious injuries reported

A two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Navajo Drive and Highway 69 in Prescott Valley on Friday, June 12, 2020. No one involved was seriously injured. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

A two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Navajo Drive and Highway 69 in Prescott Valley on Friday, June 12, 2020. No one involved was seriously injured. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 12, 2020 6:41 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Navajo Drive and Highway 69 in Prescott Valley on Friday evening, June 12, tying up traffic.

The crash happened when a driver heading west on Highway 69 took a red light at the intersection and then collided with the vehicle that was crossing southbound on Navajo.

No one involved was seriously injured but the collision did cause a backup of traffic during rush hour.

A minor fender-bender involving two vehicles near the intersection of Robert Road and Highway 69 immediately followed the crash at the intersection of Navajo Drive and Highway 69.

No one was seriously injured there.

Further information was not immediately available.

photo

An accident at Robert Road and Highway 69 was the result, in part, from backed up traffic from a collision at Navajo and 69 on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

One dies, four hurt in three-vehicle, motorcycle crash on Highway 69
Four-vehicle crash sends pair to hospitals with life-threatening injuries
Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
Woman dies in weekend 4-car crash
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries