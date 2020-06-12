OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: 368 confirmed cases, 7 deaths in Yavapai County
State numbers increase again

Yavapai County has recorded 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up six overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) on Friday, June 12. This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 12, 2020 10:39 a.m.

Six confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were added to the Yavapai County count Friday morning, June 12, for a total record of 368 positive cases, according to the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Yavapai County has tested 14,127 residents, with 368 positive cases, 194 recovered, and seven deaths. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports two COVID-19 patients and no persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center reports no COVID hospitalizations and six PUIs. The VA is reporting one hospitalization and has no PUIs for COVID-19.

In Arizona, 442,886 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 – an increase of 13,559 tests reported. There are 32,918 positive cases and 1,144 deaths on record; those totals are up 1,654 cases and 17 deaths since Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

EVENTS

Events are in full swing in Yavapai County amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with safety in mind, the YCCHS reports.

This weekend, there are public events happening – such as Movies Under the Stars in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood, farmers markets, Territorial Days Arts and Crafts Show on the courthouse plaza, WOOFstock in Prescott Valley, and more.

Hotels and campgrounds are full. Lots of potential for visitors coming into town from possible hotspots of Arizona. YCCHS appreciates the presence of safe practices at these events.

Arizona has made national news for its level of COVID-19 illness, the YCCHS acknowledges. The state's total number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 76% since May 28. The percent of positive cases out of total COVID-19 tests has been increasing in recent weeks, too, which is the opposite direction of where the state wants to be headed.

Yavapai County’s positive rate may be the lowest in the state, but “we have seen additional cases each day this week,” YCCHS states. Health Services officials asks all Yavapai County residents to comply to protect yourself, your families, friends and neighbors from COVID-19, by physically distancing, wearing a mask when being physically distancing isn’t possible – and in public places.

Practice good hygiene: wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible including your phone.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources for Re-Opening, www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Need assistance? #Yavapai Stronger Together - https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

