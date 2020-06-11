OFFERS
Thu, June 11
Shots fired report leads to 2 arrests in Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley resident 19-year-old Joseph “Joey” Levi Poindexter, left, and Phoenix resident 21-year-old Nicholas Tyler Johnson are in the Yavapai County jail on multiple charges after an incident in Prescott Valley on June 9, 2020. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Prescott Valley resident 19-year-old Joseph “Joey” Levi Poindexter, left, and Phoenix resident 21-year-old Nicholas Tyler Johnson are in the Yavapai County jail on multiple charges after an incident in Prescott Valley on June 9, 2020. (PVPD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 11, 2020 6:23 p.m.

At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, police received reports of multiple shots fired in the 4200 block of North Papago Lane in the Town of Prescott Valley. One of the bullets struck a residence. No one was injured.

On Wednesday, June 10, at approximately 3:30 p.m., based on an anonymous call identifying the suspects involved in the shooting and the vehicle in which they were passengers, a high-risk felony traffic stop was made at Navajo Drive and Valley Road, according to a news release.

After investigation by Prescott Valley Police detectives, two arrests were made. Booked into the Yavapai County jail was Prescott Valley resident 19-year-old Joseph “Joey” Levi Poindexter. He was charged with seven felonies: prohibited possessor in possession of a gun, possession of a stolen gun, disorderly conduct with a weapon, unlawful discharge of a weapon, criminal damage, firing a gun at a residential structure, and endangerment.

Also booked into the county jail was Phoenix resident 21-year-old Nicholas Tyler Johnson. He was charged with being a prohibited possessor in possession of a weapon, and weapons misconduct, both felonies.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) thanks the anonymous caller for the information that led to these arrests. Without that call, this case would not have been resolved as rapidly as it was.

PVPD wants this case to serve as a reminder to keep all firearms secure, whether at home or in a vehicle. Keeping firearms out of the hands of unethical individuals will help keep the community safe.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

