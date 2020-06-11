OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 11
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott rodeo parade will go on, but it won’t look like this
Entries are down; adjustments are planned for COVID-19 social distancing

Crowds cheer during the 2019 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade through the streets of downtown Prescott. Watching this year’s parade will be quite different than the usual six to 10 people deep along Cortez Street, restricted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as protocols from the City of Prescott and State of Arizona. Key words: Spread Out. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Crowds cheer during the 2019 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade through the streets of downtown Prescott. Watching this year’s parade will be quite different than the usual six to 10 people deep along Cortez Street, restricted by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as protocols from the City of Prescott and State of Arizona. Key words: Spread Out. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 11, 2020 7:59 p.m.

It will be a somewhat scaled-back event this year, but Prescott’s July 4 parade will go on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was the word from a group of Frontier Days Parade organizers who met Thursday morning, June 11, with the City of Prescott’s Special Events Committee.

“The parade is on,” said Kelly Owsley, parade chair.

Still, the 2020 event won’t be as large or as multi-faceted as usual, and organizers say parade-goers will need to spread out more.

Along with the smallest number of parade entries in about 15 years, Prescott’s July 4 celebration will go on without two signature downtown events — the Whiskey Row Boot Races, and the Prescott Hose Cart Races, both of which have been canceled this year because of COVID.

But other traditional events, including the parade and the rodeo dances, are scheduled to take place as usual.

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes emphasized that although the parade is going forward, plenty of planning is going on to make the event as safe as possible.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has released a number of suggestions, and the city is working to comply, Baynes said.

“It’s important to know that the parade is moving forward, but with adjustments,” Baynes said.

FINALIZING THE DETAILS

The purpose of Thursday’s meeting was to work out the details of the parade, as well as to plan ahead for the social distancing that will be needed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, the Frontier Days Parade draws 30,000 to 40,000 people to the streets of downtown Prescott as a major component of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” and July 4 celebrations.

No one knows how attendance will be affected this year, but parade organizers say the entries have been significantly affected by the pandemic.

While last year’s parade attracted 164 entries, this year’s lineup is down to 109 entries. Debbie Tuttle, assistant chair for the parade, says that is the lowest number of entries since about 2005.

Ronnie Owsley, vice president of Prescott Frontier Days, noted that the parade entries were slow in coming in, and many of those were last-minute submissions.

The smaller number of entries will allow for more space between the horseback riders, walking groups, antique cars, bands and political groups that typically make up the parade.

“We can spread out the entries in the 14 staging areas,” parade staging organizer Pat Sayers said.

HOW TO SOCIAL DISTANCE

City and parade representatives say a number of other steps are being taken as well to allow for compliance with basic CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for COVID.

For instance, hand-sanitizing stations and masks will be available for parade entries.

In addition, city Recreation Coordinator Michelle Stacy-Schroeder suggested that the stagers who walk along the parade route keep an eye out for groups of people who are too close together and ask that they spread out.

Although parade-goers typically throng the sidewalks and streets along Cortez Street between Willis and Gurley, Stacy-Schroeder and Baynes pointed out that there are numerous other places along the parade route where crowds usually do not congregate. They suggest that parade attendees seek out those places.

For instance, Baynes said Carleton Street, where the parade turns off of Cortez Street, would be good place to get away from the crowds.

Likewise, Stacy-Schroeder said Montezuma Street between Gurley and Willis streets also tends to be fairly free of large crowds.

PARADE ROUTE WILL NOT CHANGE

One thing that won’t change for this year’s parade is the Cortez/Carleton/Montezuma route that entries take around the courthouse plaza.

Although there was some discussion early on this year to lengthen the route — either continuing it for another block on Cortez Street to Aubrey Street, or turning it east on Goodwin toward Marina Street — everyone appeared to agree this week that the route should stay the same.

Road closure plans will be released soon, parade organizers said.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4, in downtown Prescott. More information is available on the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” website at: http://www.worldsoldestrodeo.com/rodeo-parade/.

RODEO DANCES WILL GO ON

Another thing that will continue this year are the three nights of rodeo dances at the Depot Marketplace at the corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets.

The dance — which will take place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 2-4 — “will have safety precautions in place,” Ronnie Owsley said.

For example, he said hand sanitizer would be provided, and the dance would likely limit the number of people entering, as well as the number of people on the dance floor at the same time.

More information on the dances is available at: http://www.worldsoldestrodeo.com/rodeo-dance.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Questions remain about how July 4 signature events will go forward
Rodeo parade takes to downtown Saturday<BR>
World's Oldest Rodeo fun for everyone
Prescott street closures planned for rodeo weekend
City lakes, trails seeing Fourth of July-level visitation during pandemic
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries