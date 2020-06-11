Prescott rodeo parade will go on, but it won’t look like this

It will be a somewhat scaled-back event this year, but Prescott’s July 4 parade will go on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was the word from a group of Frontier Days Parade organizers who met Thursday morning, June 11, with the City of Prescott’s Special Events Committee.

“The parade is on,” said Kelly Owsley, parade chair.

Still, the 2020 event won’t be as large or as multi-faceted as usual, and organizers say parade-goers will need to spread out more.

Along with the smallest number of parade entries in about 15 years, Prescott’s July 4 celebration will go on without two signature downtown events — the Whiskey Row Boot Races, and the Prescott Hose Cart Races, both of which have been canceled this year because of COVID.

But other traditional events, including the parade and the rodeo dances, are scheduled to take place as usual.

Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes emphasized that although the parade is going forward, plenty of planning is going on to make the event as safe as possible.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has released a number of suggestions, and the city is working to comply, Baynes said.

“It’s important to know that the parade is moving forward, but with adjustments,” Baynes said.

FINALIZING THE DETAILS

The purpose of Thursday’s meeting was to work out the details of the parade, as well as to plan ahead for the social distancing that will be needed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically, the Frontier Days Parade draws 30,000 to 40,000 people to the streets of downtown Prescott as a major component of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” and July 4 celebrations.

No one knows how attendance will be affected this year, but parade organizers say the entries have been significantly affected by the pandemic.

While last year’s parade attracted 164 entries, this year’s lineup is down to 109 entries. Debbie Tuttle, assistant chair for the parade, says that is the lowest number of entries since about 2005.

Ronnie Owsley, vice president of Prescott Frontier Days, noted that the parade entries were slow in coming in, and many of those were last-minute submissions.

The smaller number of entries will allow for more space between the horseback riders, walking groups, antique cars, bands and political groups that typically make up the parade.

“We can spread out the entries in the 14 staging areas,” parade staging organizer Pat Sayers said.

HOW TO SOCIAL DISTANCE

City and parade representatives say a number of other steps are being taken as well to allow for compliance with basic CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for COVID.

For instance, hand-sanitizing stations and masks will be available for parade entries.

In addition, city Recreation Coordinator Michelle Stacy-Schroeder suggested that the stagers who walk along the parade route keep an eye out for groups of people who are too close together and ask that they spread out.

Although parade-goers typically throng the sidewalks and streets along Cortez Street between Willis and Gurley, Stacy-Schroeder and Baynes pointed out that there are numerous other places along the parade route where crowds usually do not congregate. They suggest that parade attendees seek out those places.

For instance, Baynes said Carleton Street, where the parade turns off of Cortez Street, would be good place to get away from the crowds.

Likewise, Stacy-Schroeder said Montezuma Street between Gurley and Willis streets also tends to be fairly free of large crowds.

PARADE ROUTE WILL NOT CHANGE

One thing that won’t change for this year’s parade is the Cortez/Carleton/Montezuma route that entries take around the courthouse plaza.

Although there was some discussion early on this year to lengthen the route — either continuing it for another block on Cortez Street to Aubrey Street, or turning it east on Goodwin toward Marina Street — everyone appeared to agree this week that the route should stay the same.

Road closure plans will be released soon, parade organizers said.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 4, in downtown Prescott. More information is available on the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” website at: http://www.worldsoldestrodeo.com/rodeo-parade/.

RODEO DANCES WILL GO ON

Another thing that will continue this year are the three nights of rodeo dances at the Depot Marketplace at the corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets.

The dance — which will take place from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 2-4 — “will have safety precautions in place,” Ronnie Owsley said.

For example, he said hand sanitizer would be provided, and the dance would likely limit the number of people entering, as well as the number of people on the dance floor at the same time.

More information on the dances is available at: http://www.worldsoldestrodeo.com/rodeo-dance.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.