Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 11
Obituary: Charles James Minnick

Charles James Minnick

Charles James Minnick

Originally Published: June 11, 2020 6:26 p.m.

Charles James Minnick was born on April 2, 1926 in Hannibal, Missouri. He passed away on June 9, 2020 in his home in Prescott, Arizona. He died from complications of a fall at his home. He was surrounded by his family with love.

Charles graduated in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri, Rolla. He then served in the Navy as an airplane mechanic on aircraft carriers. He served in both World War II and Korea.

He married Edris Imogene (Jean) Cheek in 1952. They moved to Prescott from California in 1964, and have resided in Prescott ever since. He and his wife just celebrated 68 years of marriage on May 10.

Charles designed the US Electrical Motors plant, a subsidiary of Emerson Electric and became the plant manager. The US Motors plant is now the Ruger Plant. He was a member of Smoki, and a member of the American Legion.

He enjoyed hiking, fishing, and camping. He enjoyed traveling after retirement. He was deeply devoted and committed to his wife, family and Catholic faith.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; 5 children, Carl, Linda, Malia, Chuck and Mike; 6 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending. Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home will handle arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

