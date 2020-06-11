Nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills seized at Arizona-Mexico border

TUCSON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized nearly 300,000 fentanyl-laced pills from a pickup truck being driven by a 63-year-old American man across the border from Mexico through the main port in Nogales, Arizona.

The agency reported Monday's bust on Wednesday, June 10, saying officers were tipped off by a police dog. They also discovered 25 pounds of heroin and more than six pounds of cocaine in packages of drugs hidden inside hollowed out boxes of tiles for a total haul with an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

Authorities did not identify the man, who was arrested.

