Nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills seized at Arizona-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 300,000 fentanyl-laced pills from a pickup truck being driven by a 63-year-old American man across the border from Mexico through the main port in Nogales on Monday, June 9, 2020. (U.S. Customs and Border Protections/Courtesy)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 300,000 fentanyl-laced pills from a pickup truck being driven by a 63-year-old American man across the border from Mexico through the main port in Nogales on Monday, June 9, 2020. (U.S. Customs and Border Protections/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 11, 2020 2:29 p.m.

TUCSON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized nearly 300,000 fentanyl-laced pills from a pickup truck being driven by a 63-year-old American man across the border from Mexico through the main port in Nogales, Arizona.

The agency reported Monday's bust on Wednesday, June 10, saying officers were tipped off by a police dog. They also discovered 25 pounds of heroin and more than six pounds of cocaine in packages of drugs hidden inside hollowed out boxes of tiles for a total haul with an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

Authorities did not identify the man, who was arrested.

