Daytime lane closures on Highway 89A in Prescott Valley for June 16-18

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on northbound Highway 89A (Fain Road) while shoulder repair work is underway, according to a news release.

The work will be between Robert Road (milepost 325) and near Sarah Jane Lane (milepost 331).

Northbound 89A (Fain Road) will be narrowed to one lane weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, June 16, and ending Thursday, June 18.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while shoulder repair work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.