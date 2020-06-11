OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 11
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Credit card, clothing and accessories reported stolen from vehicles in Rimrock

YCSO needs help identifying these two suspects who are wanted for allegedly stealing items from two vehicles June 9, including a credit card. (YCSO/Courtesy)

YCSO needs help identifying these two suspects who are wanted for allegedly stealing items from two vehicles June 9, including a credit card. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 11, 2020 6:37 p.m.

A credit card, clothing, sunglasses, and a purse reportedly were stolen from two vehicles at the Beaver Creek overflow parking lot in Rimrock on Tuesday afternoon, June 9.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that deputies were called to the parking area in Rimrock at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“Two victims reported vehicle burglaries occurring between 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Both vehicles had windows broken out to gain access,” states the news release.

photo

The suspect’s car, a black four-door sedan. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The first victim reported the theft of a red Longchamp purse, Lululemon brand clothing, sunglasses and a 2016 Nissan passenger key. The second victim lost a Lululemon bag, clothing and a credit card.

At about 2:45 p.m., the stolen credit card was used at a gas station in Cordes Junction. “Deputies found that there were two purchases made totaling around $110,” the news release reported. “Two male suspects, apparently Caucasian, used the card at both businesses.”

The suspect’s vehicle is a black four-door car, possibly a Lexus brand, year 2012, model IS 250. The total loss, including damage to the victims’ vehicles is about $5,000.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on these thefts to call 928-771-3260, or provide a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. A tip leading to the arrest of one or both suspects becomes eligible for a cash reward.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries