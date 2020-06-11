Credit card, clothing and accessories reported stolen from vehicles in Rimrock
A credit card, clothing, sunglasses, and a purse reportedly were stolen from two vehicles at the Beaver Creek overflow parking lot in Rimrock on Tuesday afternoon, June 9.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release that deputies were called to the parking area in Rimrock at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“Two victims reported vehicle burglaries occurring between 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Both vehicles had windows broken out to gain access,” states the news release.
The first victim reported the theft of a red Longchamp purse, Lululemon brand clothing, sunglasses and a 2016 Nissan passenger key. The second victim lost a Lululemon bag, clothing and a credit card.
At about 2:45 p.m., the stolen credit card was used at a gas station in Cordes Junction. “Deputies found that there were two purchases made totaling around $110,” the news release reported. “Two male suspects, apparently Caucasian, used the card at both businesses.”
The suspect’s vehicle is a black four-door car, possibly a Lexus brand, year 2012, model IS 250. The total loss, including damage to the victims’ vehicles is about $5,000.
The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information on these thefts to call 928-771-3260, or provide a tip anonymously to Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. A tip leading to the arrest of one or both suspects becomes eligible for a cash reward.
