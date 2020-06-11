COVID-19 Dashboard: Another death reported in Yavapai County, confirmed cases now at 362

Yavapai County is tentatively reporting another death attributed to COVID-19, but is investigating further to confirm the person’s place of residence, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, June 11.

The county has now recorded 362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up nine overnight.

In the news release, YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti explained that Yavapai Regional Medical Center is following the latest directive from state leadership and Arizona Department of Health Services, which is to keep the hospital's COVID-19 Command Center on-call should the situation change. YRMC will continue to staff a dedicated COVID unit and stay prepared to initiate additional measures to accommodate more patients should the need arise.

Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System has started a gradual reopening of its campus for non-urgent appointments and procedures. In order to protect veterans and staff, initial scheduling will be limited to a minimal number of face-to-face visits.

COVID-19 HOTSPOTS IN ARIZONA

Nearly 2 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 110,000 have died. The growth in new cases and deaths overall has at least temporarily slowed, but that pattern hasn't been consistent across the country. New hot spots are emerging as others subside, YCCHS reported in the release.

Arizona, which had leveled off at around 15,000 total cases in May, saw a sudden increase of new cases in June. The average daily cases in Arizona 3 weeks ago was 406 cases, 2 weeks ago it was 327 cases, last week 629 cases and this week 1,005 cases a day. Since May 30, which was the last of the Arizona Testing Blitz, there have been 131,832 additional tests completed with an overall 6.5% positive rate.

Residents can identify state hotspots by viewing the Arizona Department of Health Services’ dashboard at azdhs.gov/covid-19. The Navajo Nation which has populations in Navajo and Apache Counties has been the hotspot for several months.

Since May 29, Apache County has seen 473 cases and Navajo has seen 727, with community spread outside of the Nation in those counties. Ramped up testing efforts there indicate Navajo has a 16% positive rate, and Apache is at a 14.6% positive rate. Santa Cruz jumped from 266 cases to 688 – an average of 48 cases a day – and 24.9% positive rate. Yuma has averaged 127 cases a day – a 12.5% positive rate. Yuma continues to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing through June. The Colorado River Indian Tribe in La Paz County reports 140 of the 205 cases in the county. Maricopa has averaged 617 cases a day with a 6.4% positive rate.

Here in Yavapai County, health officials have seen 68 COVID-19 cases since May 29, with 3,321 residents tested and a 1.8% positive rate, according to the ADHS dashboard – the lowest in the state.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.