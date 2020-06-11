‘Back to the Future’ is Prescott’s next free Moonlight Movie Night — Friday

If you enjoyed the sci-fi film “Back to the Future” on the big screen in 1985, now is your chance to relive the adventure, or share it with your children and grandchildren.

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and head over to Ken Lindley Field for the second offering of Prescott’s free Moonlight Movie Night on Friday, June 12.

“Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson.

Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student, is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, the eccentric scientist Doc Brown. This popular adventure, comedy, sci-fi film is rated PG.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with pre-movie activities that include bounce castles and food for sale from food trucks. The film will be projected on a massive 40-foot inflatable screen at sunset, around 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 precautions, such as social distancing, will be in effect as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Moonlight Movie Nights are made possible by a $45,000 grant from the Harold James Family Trust and are being produced by Hero Party Rentals.

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Networking Partners of Northern Arizona, and Rockstar Business Group will be on site to host a small business mixer tent.

Weekly Friday Night movies will be shown throughout June and July at Prescott’s Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St. Additional upcoming movies include:

• June 19 - Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

• June 26 - Shrek (2001)

• July 3 - Grease (1978)

• July 10 - ET: The Extraterrestrial (1982)

• July 17 - The Parent Trap (1961)

• July 24 - Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

• July 31 - Trolls (2016)