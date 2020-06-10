Webinar to feature Prescott Valley council candidates June 24

A public webinar will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, featuring the 10 candidates vying for four seats on the Prescott Valley Town Council.

The webinar is free to the public and is available to 500 attendees, first-come-first-serve.

To reach the webinar visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZJUGSXP8QumtqGcVKbzIMQ.

The webinar is hosted by the Fain Signature Group and The Studios-Talking Glass Media, LLC. The webinar is sponsored by the Central Arizona Partnership (CAP), Prescott News Network, SignalsAZ and Yavapai County Contractors Association (YCCA).

The event will be recorded and re-distributed online by The Studios-Talking Glass Media and SignalsAZ to be viewed by those unable to attend the webinar.

The Studios-Talking Glass will also be producing 10 individual candidate videos in which each candidate will be addressing three questions important to the community.

These individual videos have also been sponsored by the Central Arizona Partnership (CAP), Prescott News Network, SignalsAZ and YCCA.

Watch for these 10 videos on dCourier.com.