Prescott Valley’s Movies Under the Stars begins June 12 with ‘Frozen II’
At 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, a presentation of the Disney animated film “Frozen II” kicks off the Town of Prescott Valley’s “Movies Under the Stars” summer series on the grass at Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater, 8600 E. Nace Lane.
The site for the series had originally been planned for the Civic Center amphitheater.
Two more movies have been scheduled for the series, including “The Mighty Ducks” at 8 p.m. June 19, and “The Lion King” (1994) at 8 p.m. June 26.
Admission is free, but you are encouraged to bring your own snacks, blankets and chairs.
For more information, visit: pvaz.net/DocumentCenter/View/9883/2020-Movies-Under-the-Stars.
