Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 10
Prescott Valley alerts residents to ongoing scam

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 10, 2020 6:19 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department continues to receive complaints about someone attempting to scam them out of money by threatening that they are wanted on a warrant.

The department advises it will never call members of the community to solicit donations from private citizens for any reason. If someone calls impersonating a Prescott Valley police officer, the department advises individuals to give out no personal information, including bank account or credit card numbers.

“We want our citizens to be secure in the knowledge that their police department is looking out for them,” the news release states. “If you have any doubts about the legitimacy of the call, still hang up the phone and call the police station for further guidance.”

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.

Silent witness is at 1-800-932-3232, where you can remain anonymous.

