Prescott Valley alerts residents to ongoing scam
The Prescott Valley Police Department continues to receive complaints about someone attempting to scam them out of money by threatening that they are wanted on a warrant.
The department advises it will never call members of the community to solicit donations from private citizens for any reason. If someone calls impersonating a Prescott Valley police officer, the department advises individuals to give out no personal information, including bank account or credit card numbers.
“We want our citizens to be secure in the knowledge that their police department is looking out for them,” the news release states. “If you have any doubts about the legitimacy of the call, still hang up the phone and call the police station for further guidance.”
Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies or 911 for emergencies.
Silent witness is at 1-800-932-3232, where you can remain anonymous.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 4, 2020
- Photos/Video: George Floyd protesters march on downtown Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 8, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 16, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: