Obituary Notice: Carol Anne Parsons
Originally Published: June 10, 2020 6:11 p.m.
Carol Anne Parsons was born on May 23, 1956 and died on May 1, 2020 in Chino Valley, Arizona. Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona is handling the final arrangements.
