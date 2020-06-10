OFFERS
Obituary: Jacqueline Lorraine Volin

Jacqueline Lorraine Volin. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 10, 2020 6:14 p.m.

Jacqueline Lorraine Volin, age 85, passed away at home peacefully June 4, 2020, from natural causes (not coronavirus). She was born August 19, 1934, in Chandler, Arizona to Jack Horval Self and Anna Laree Beckham.

She is survived by her husband James Volin, her children (and their spouses), JeriLynn Dawson, Brent Ross (Kaye), Bruce Ross (Suzy), Bryan Ross (Becky), Rocky Martineau, Mignon Johnson (Bert), David Martineau (Viki), Marcos Martineau (Kristine), Austin Martineau (Jenny), and Shirley Martinez, her sister, Juanita Shaw, as well as grandchildren (39), great-grandchildren (29), great-great-grandchildren (1) and nephews and nieces that number like the “sands on the seashore”. She was preceded in death by her son Brett Ross. Jackie emitted a spiritual energy felt by anyone and everyone she ever met. She was deeply religious and for those that really knew her, she was the best example of truly living life according to God’s plan. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an example of Christlike service and compassion to all she met. Everyone loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, great sense of humor, wit, charm, grace, and unconditional love for all. She had every one of her kids and grandkids all convinced they were her favorite.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be for immediate family only on Friday, June 12, followed by an interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

