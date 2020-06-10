COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 353 confirmed cases; new ICU bed count method

Yavapai County has recorded 353 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up nine overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Wednesday, June 10.

ICU HOSPITAL BED AVAILABILITY

The state recently started using a new method for determining and reporting inpatient and intensive care unit (ICU) bed availability numbers.

Throughout the COVID-19 response, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has partnered with hospitals to ensure Arizona’s healthcare preparedness to address a surge in COVID-19 cases, ADHS Director Cara Christ said in a blog post. Early in the outbreak, Gov. Doug Ducey issued executive orders to support healthcare surge capacity, including issuance of the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected" order, which provided hospitals time to implement preparedness plans, enhance surge capacity, and acquire additional personal protective equipment.

"Through the hard work of the hospitals, an additional 600 ICU and 2,600 inpatient surge beds were added during this time," Christ said. "In addition, hospitals report multiple data points to public health so we can monitor the health of our healthcare system. Many of these data points are posted on our dashboard."

According to Christ, the department has worked to continuously improve the dashboard to provide the most current and real-time information. The state's dashboard, which can be viewed at www.azdhs.gov/covid-19, has earned an A+ rating from the COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer organization dedicated to collecting data necessary to better understand the outbreak. (See covidtracking.com.) This coordination with hospital partners continues as the state plans for an increase of COVID-19 cases.

"As a result of this work, we have improved the method for determining inpatient and ICU bed availability to more accurately reflect available resources," Christ said.

This updated method, now posted in the Hospital Bed Usage and Availability section of the ADHS dashboard, shows the current bed availability without calculating in the additional (surge) beds hospitals added under Executive Order 2020-10. Initially, these surge beds were calculated into the total number and counted as full ⁠— these surge beds should not be included in the bed availability, because they are not currently in use," Christ explained.

As of Saturday, June 7, Arizona’s state health officials urged hospitals to fully activate their emergency plans.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org; and

-For state COVID-19 data visit www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.