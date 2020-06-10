Chino Valley Police want to speak to man who allegedly used counterfeit $100 bill

The Chino Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a forgery.

The Police Department reports that at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, an unidentified man used a $100 bill to pay for a purchase at Ace Hardware in Chino Valley.

“The bill was accepted as payment and change was given for the transaction,” the news release states. “It was later determined the bill was counterfeit, and law enforcement was contacted.”

Chino Valley Police Department would like to talk to the man who apparently presented the counterfeit bill and is asking that if anyone is able to identify him, they should contact Detective Mark Garcia at 928-636-4223 ext. 1269.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit their tip to Yavapai Silent Witness online at www.yavapaisw.com or by calling 1-800-932-3232.

- Cindy Barks, The Daily Courier