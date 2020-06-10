OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 10
Weather  82.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

$10,000 Reward: 33 years after murder on Thumb Butte trail, Cathy Sposito’s investigators continue their hunt for justice

Cathy Sposito was killed in Prescott on June 13, 1987. Cold case investigators continue to work on the case. (YCSO and Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

Cathy Sposito was killed in Prescott on June 13, 1987. Cold case investigators continue to work on the case. (YCSO and Yavapai Silent Witness/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 10, 2020 7:22 p.m.

A one-time Prescott College student Cathy Sposito should be spending this Saturday savoring a sunny afternoon, possibly with a hike or bike ride to a favorite trail somewhere.

Instead the Brooklyn, New York, native’s adventuresome spirit as a 23-year-old college co-ed came to a tragic halt 33 years ago this Saturday, June 13.

At about 7 a.m. June 13, 1987, the long-haired brunette biked to the Thumb Butte trailhead and started climbing up the steep, picturesque trail with lovely views of the city below. A short time later, other hikers in the area recall hearing a woman screaming for help.

Twenty minutes later, the hikers discovered Sposito’s body, apparently bludgeoned to death, according to the state Medical Examiner’s Office that deemed Sposito’s fatal injuries were the result of “blunt force trauma.”

Sposito’s murder stunned Prescott, a seemingly safe city known for its outdoor pleasures. The Thumb Butte Trail is one of the more popular hikes in the area.

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher, a new-to-the force deputy at the time, recalled in prior news articles that Sposito’s traumatic death was particularly unsettling because it happened on such a well-known trail in a place where vicious crimes were extraordinarily rare.

For more than three decades, the Sposito case has been one that investigators keep open, with various clues emerging over time, including the hunt for a small caliber gun thought to be somehow involved in the murder that is believed to have been tossed somewhere between the Thumb Butte trail site and the Castle Canyon area of Prescott Valley, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

A motive for the grisly crime has never been publicly identified.

Mascher will be retiring this year. The sheriff has long said this is a case he would like to solve before he hangs up his shield. Like Sposito’s family and friends, Mascher has never forgotten the young woman who deserved to still be spending her weekends venturing into the woods and blowing candles out on three decades worth of birthday cakes.

Four days before Sposito was fatally attacked by one or more unknown assailants who so far have not been publicly identified or apprehended, the Sheriff’s Office and Yavapai Silent Witness again released a reminder of the cold case. Through a combination of modern forensics and a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest, the two agencies hope to find justice for Sposito.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Yavapai Silent Witness tip line – all tips are anonymous – at 800-932-3232.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries