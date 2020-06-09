Obituary: Randi Reynolds Allen

Randi Reynolds Allen was born in Santa Monica, California on February 17, 1953 and passed away at the age of 67 on May 28, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.

She battled cancer for almost a year before dying of a stroke. Randi never complained about this last stage of her life’s journey. Instead, she focused on her faith in Christ and showing optimism to her family. Prayer was her constant companion.

After living in California for 64 years, Randi followed her husband to Prescott and loved it there. But her heart was always in California and its beaches. Randi’s mantra was: “You haven’t gone to the beach, unless you get in the water.” She loved visits to her home in San Clemente, California.

Randi attended Marquez Elementary, Paul Revere Junior High, and Palisades High School. Her father was a Hollywood make-up artist and she and her brother enjoyed visiting him on set at various locations around the world. Randi graduated from Cal State University, Northridge with a B.A. in textile design. She began her career at Bob Mitchell Designs, a wallpaper manufacturing company, and later became its art director.

Randi met her husband, Terry Allen, in church. They were married in February 24, 1979 at the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were married 41 years. Randi loved Terry’s three children as though they were her own, and went on to bring three more children into the family. During her life, she immersed family and friends with love, compassion, and service. She had time for everyone. Many friends laud her as their best friend, whom they have loved more than their own sisters. But no one loved her more than her husband.

Randi was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Leone Reynolds; and her son, Jared. She is survived by her husband, Terry; her children, Tera Maxwell (Alan), Trevor (Andrea), Alyson Pete (Andrew Pete), Jason and Austin (Emily); her grandchildren, Jerrik Santacroce, Ryker, Jagen, Jalen Maxwell, Jaden, Jacob, Malena Maxwell, Jayce Maxwell, Maddox Pete, Micah Pete, Sunny Pete, and Sterling Pete; her brother, Mark Reynolds; and first cousins, whom she loved as siblings, Mike Meru (Karen) and Michelle Meru Gregory (Gene).

Viewings were held in Prescott and Corona Del Mar. Randi was buried on June 2 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, which was followed by a celebration of Randi’s life at San Clemente State Beach. She will be missed and loved until we meet again.

Information provided by survivors.