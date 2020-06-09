Obituary: Dennis Matthew Check
Dennis Matthew Check, who resided in Muldrow, Oklahoma, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
He was born April 18, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Thomas Check and Martha (Kurszewski) Check. He was 69 years old.
Dennis was a retired service manager at a car dealership.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Suzy (Brazell) Check; a daughter, Nikki Check of Jerome, Arizona; a son, Tom Check of St. Louis, Missouri; three brothers, Greg Check of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Don Check of Henderson, Nevada, and Andy Check of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; a grandson, Ryan Bagley.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith, 914 N. 32nd St. Fort Smith, AR 72903. (479) 434-3901. To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 7, 2020
- Photos/Video: George Floyd protesters march on downtown Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 4, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 8, 2020
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: