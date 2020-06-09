Obituary: Dennis Matthew Check

Dennis Matthew Check, who resided in Muldrow, Oklahoma, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

He was born April 18, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Thomas Check and Martha (Kurszewski) Check. He was 69 years old.

Dennis was a retired service manager at a car dealership.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Suzy (Brazell) Check; a daughter, Nikki Check of Jerome, Arizona; a son, Tom Check of St. Louis, Missouri; three brothers, Greg Check of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Don Check of Henderson, Nevada, and Andy Check of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; a grandson, Ryan Bagley.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith, 914 N. 32nd St. Fort Smith, AR 72903. (479) 434-3901. To place an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Information provided by survivors.