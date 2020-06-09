Obituary: Charles (Chuck) Moller

Prescott Valley - Charles (Chuck) Moller, 58, passed away on May, 25, 2020. Raised in Eagle Bend, Minn., he excelled in sports at an early age, and went on to have a 30-year career coaching high school and college football.

Preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and step-father, Harold Woge, he is survived by his son, Zach, daughter, Mackenzie, their mother Kris, siblings, Bruce (Malva), Janet (Mark) Nauman, Ron (Sue), and Roger (Karen), his mother, Lorraine Woge, and many nieces and nephews.

Visit hamptonfuneralhome.com to see information about his life, memorial celebrations, and leave an online condolence.

Information provided by survivors.