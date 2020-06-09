COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 344 confirmed cases, vaccine target date early 2021
Yavapai County has recorded 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up eight overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Tuesday, June 9.
COVID-19 VACCINE TARGETED FOR EARLY 2021
Vaccines in development around the world are in various stages of testing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he is confident one of the vaccine candidates will be proven safe and effective by the first quarter of 2021, YCCHS said in their morning news release.
HOW VACCINES COME ABOUT
Here is how the vaccine development process typically works:
First, a vaccine is usually tested in animals before humans. If the results are promising, a three-phase trial in humans will begin.
Phase 1: The vaccine is given to a small group of people to assess safety and, sometimes, immune system response. If things go well, researchers move on to Phase 2.
Phase 2: This phase increases the number of participants — often into the hundreds — for a randomized trial. More members of at-risk groups are included. "In Phase II, the clinical study is expanded and vaccine is given to people who have characteristics (such as age and physical health) similar to those for whom the new vaccine is intended," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the results are promising, the trial moves to Phase 3.
Phase 3: This phase tests for efficacy and safety with thousands (or tens of thousands) of people. The substantially larger number of participants in this phase helps researchers learn about possible rare side effects from the vaccine.
CONTACT
-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;
-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;
-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;
-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org; and
-For state COVID-19 data visit www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.
Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.
