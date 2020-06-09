OFFERS
Courier Kindness Project: Keys Returned

(Cindy Thompson/Courtesy)

(Cindy Thompson/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 9, 2020 5:33 p.m.

Courier reader Cindy Thompson went to hike the Prescott Peavine Trailhead near Watson Lake Friday morning, June 5, and realized she somehow lost her keys. To her surprise, she later discovered a note on her car door from a person who found them. The good Samaritan left a note inconspicuously tucked under the driver-side door handle saying, “I found your keys on the trail. I left them on your seat. Have a good rest of your day.” The keys were hidden so they could not be seen by someone outside the car.

Thompson wants to thank the mystery helper. “Thank you. You made my day, my month, my year,” Thompson said. “My safe deposit box keys and other important keys were on that ring — everything was on there, and it would have been an enormous task to try to replace them.” Thompson, 73, is a cancer survivor and said such acts of kindness truly warms her heart. “Thank you for being so kind,” she expressed to the unnamed man or woman along with a promise. “I will pay it forward.”

