OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 09
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley High School seniors rake in $2M in scholarships at Senior Awards Night

Graduating Chino Valley High School seniors were celebrated for outstanding achievements and awarded with many scholarship offers. With a graduating class of less than 160, the total of scholarships offered came to over $2 million, the highest awarded to any CVUSD graduating class to date. (Courtesy file photo)

Graduating Chino Valley High School seniors were celebrated for outstanding achievements and awarded with many scholarship offers. With a graduating class of less than 160, the total of scholarships offered came to over $2 million, the highest awarded to any CVUSD graduating class to date. (Courtesy file photo)

Originally Published: June 9, 2020 6:31 p.m.

On May 13, Chino Valley High School held its annual Senior Awards Night using a virtual format.

Chino Valley High School administration — Ms. Heidi Wolf, Mr. Marty Campitelli, Mr. Brian Pereira, District Superintendent Mr. John Scholl and counselors Ivette D’Angelo and Bonnie Pettit — presented the awards.

Graduating seniors were celebrated for outstanding achievements and awarded with many scholarship offers. With a graduating class of less than 160, the total of scholarships offered came to over $2 million, the highest awarded to any CVUSD graduating class to date.

More than 15 local businesses/nonprofit agencies and 10 in-state and out of state colleges and universities offered Chino Valley High School seniors scholarships.

Chino Valley High School administration and staff are grateful for the generosity of our community, according to a news release.

Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Scholarship

Andrews, Shayne; Astorga, Alicen; Brown, Lhanaiya; Doherty, Seth; Elsea, Julz; Gomez, Claudia; Gomez, Magali; Hedlund, Tabitha; Joseph, Ellen; Martinez, Daniel; Mastin, Kyra; Mastrocola, Brianna; Martinez, Angel; McGuffey, Ashley; Shuck, Jessica; Snyder, Kyla; Sosa, Tanisha; Swiacki, Phoenix; and Torres, Jayden

President’s Scholarship

Cloyd, Tyler; Darst, Raylee; Dickinson, Caitlynn; and Soto, Jacqueline

Dean’s Scholarship

Bighorse, Kale; Cartwright, Josalyn; Harrison, Shella; Hatchell, Abigail; Jasper, Cody; and Ludeman, Logan

Arizona State University

Obama Scholarship — Santizo, Christian

ASU Provost — Mastin, Kyra

ASU Dean’s Scholarship — Astorga,Alicen; Lopez, Sophia; Martinez, Daniel; Santizo, Christian; and Shuck, Jessica

ASU University Scholarship — Harrison, Shella

National Merit/Hispanic Scholars & Barrett Honors College Scholarships — Gomez, Magali

Grand Canyon University

Faculty Scholarship and Grand Canyon University Award — Lhanaiya Brown

Dean’s Scholarship — Abigail Watson

Provost Scholarship — Kyra Mastin; and Phoenix Swiacki

Chancellor Scholarship & University Award — Kyla Snyder

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry Riddle Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

University of Arizona

University of Arizona National Scholar — Magali Gomez

Hispanic Alumni Scholarship — Alicen Astorga

University of Arizona Scholarship — Kyla Snyder; and Jessica Shuck

Yavapai College

Education Now! Scholarship — McKell Files; and Shella Harrison

Prescott College

Prescott College Change Maker Scholarship — Tristen Brown

Out of State Colleges & University Scholarships

LeTourneau University — Phoenix Swiacki

Grand Valley University — Phoenix Swiacki

Michigan State University — Kyla Snyder

Colorado State University — Kyla Snyder

Creighton University — Kyla Snyder

Community Scholarships & Other Awards

Horatio Alger Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40 Scholarship — Rudy Rodriguez

Blue Chip Outstanding Leader Award — Alicen Astorga

Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Scholarship — Alicen Astorga; Terrance Cramer; Tanisha Sosa; and Phoenix Swiacki

Chino Valley Lioness Scholarship — Tanisha Sosa; and Phoenix Swiacki

Denise Pearson Scholarship — Alicen Astorga; Garrett Gustafson; Ashley McGuffey; Rudy Rodriguez; and Phoenix Swiacki

Eagle Scouts Award — Kenny Ellis; and Josh Franko

Prescott Kiwanis Community Service Scholarship — Ellen Joseph; Rudy Rodriguez; and Phoenix Swiacki

Lonesome Valley Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Lt. Colonel Lynne Holliday/Captain James McInerny Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Olsen’s Healthy Family Lifestyle Scholarship — Rudy Rodriguez; Phoenix Swiacki

Prescott Frontier Day’s Rodeo Scholarship — Rudy Rodriguez

Prescott Sun-Up Rotary Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Republican Women of Prescott Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Sodexo School Services Scholarship — Ashley McGuffey

Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy — Trinity Tompkins

Yavapai Cattle Growers — Rudy Rodriguez

Yavapai Cowbelles Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Yavapai Yelpers Scholarship — Garrett Gustafson

Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse Scholarship — Shayne Andrews; Magali Gomez; Rudy Rodriguez; and Phoenix Swiacki

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Heritage Middle School inducts NJHS members
Principal offers parting gifts for the high school
RWOP awards $20K in scholarships to 10 Prescott-area students
Chino Valley’s Phoenix Swiacki named All-American for cross-country
Prescott High Class of 2017 scholarships listed
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries