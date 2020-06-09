Chino Valley High School seniors rake in $2M in scholarships at Senior Awards Night
On May 13, Chino Valley High School held its annual Senior Awards Night using a virtual format.
Chino Valley High School administration — Ms. Heidi Wolf, Mr. Marty Campitelli, Mr. Brian Pereira, District Superintendent Mr. John Scholl and counselors Ivette D’Angelo and Bonnie Pettit — presented the awards.
Graduating seniors were celebrated for outstanding achievements and awarded with many scholarship offers. With a graduating class of less than 160, the total of scholarships offered came to over $2 million, the highest awarded to any CVUSD graduating class to date.
More than 15 local businesses/nonprofit agencies and 10 in-state and out of state colleges and universities offered Chino Valley High School seniors scholarships.
Chino Valley High School administration and staff are grateful for the generosity of our community, according to a news release.
Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Scholarship
Andrews, Shayne; Astorga, Alicen; Brown, Lhanaiya; Doherty, Seth; Elsea, Julz; Gomez, Claudia; Gomez, Magali; Hedlund, Tabitha; Joseph, Ellen; Martinez, Daniel; Mastin, Kyra; Mastrocola, Brianna; Martinez, Angel; McGuffey, Ashley; Shuck, Jessica; Snyder, Kyla; Sosa, Tanisha; Swiacki, Phoenix; and Torres, Jayden
President’s Scholarship
Cloyd, Tyler; Darst, Raylee; Dickinson, Caitlynn; and Soto, Jacqueline
Dean’s Scholarship
Bighorse, Kale; Cartwright, Josalyn; Harrison, Shella; Hatchell, Abigail; Jasper, Cody; and Ludeman, Logan
Arizona State University
Obama Scholarship — Santizo, Christian
ASU Provost — Mastin, Kyra
ASU Dean’s Scholarship — Astorga,Alicen; Lopez, Sophia; Martinez, Daniel; Santizo, Christian; and Shuck, Jessica
ASU University Scholarship — Harrison, Shella
National Merit/Hispanic Scholars & Barrett Honors College Scholarships — Gomez, Magali
Grand Canyon University
Faculty Scholarship and Grand Canyon University Award — Lhanaiya Brown
Dean’s Scholarship — Abigail Watson
Provost Scholarship — Kyra Mastin; and Phoenix Swiacki
Chancellor Scholarship & University Award — Kyla Snyder
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Embry Riddle Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki
University of Arizona
University of Arizona National Scholar — Magali Gomez
Hispanic Alumni Scholarship — Alicen Astorga
University of Arizona Scholarship — Kyla Snyder; and Jessica Shuck
Yavapai College
Education Now! Scholarship — McKell Files; and Shella Harrison
Prescott College
Prescott College Change Maker Scholarship — Tristen Brown
Out of State Colleges & University Scholarships
LeTourneau University — Phoenix Swiacki
Grand Valley University — Phoenix Swiacki
Michigan State University — Kyla Snyder
Colorado State University — Kyla Snyder
Creighton University — Kyla Snyder
Community Scholarships & Other Awards
Horatio Alger Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40 Scholarship — Rudy Rodriguez
Blue Chip Outstanding Leader Award — Alicen Astorga
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Scholarship — Alicen Astorga; Terrance Cramer; Tanisha Sosa; and Phoenix Swiacki
Chino Valley Lioness Scholarship — Tanisha Sosa; and Phoenix Swiacki
Denise Pearson Scholarship — Alicen Astorga; Garrett Gustafson; Ashley McGuffey; Rudy Rodriguez; and Phoenix Swiacki
Eagle Scouts Award — Kenny Ellis; and Josh Franko
Prescott Kiwanis Community Service Scholarship — Ellen Joseph; Rudy Rodriguez; and Phoenix Swiacki
Lonesome Valley Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki
Lt. Colonel Lynne Holliday/Captain James McInerny Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki
Olsen’s Healthy Family Lifestyle Scholarship — Rudy Rodriguez; Phoenix Swiacki
Prescott Frontier Day’s Rodeo Scholarship — Rudy Rodriguez
Prescott Sun-Up Rotary Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki
Republican Women of Prescott Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki
Sodexo School Services Scholarship — Ashley McGuffey
Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy — Trinity Tompkins
Yavapai Cattle Growers — Rudy Rodriguez
Yavapai Cowbelles Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki
Yavapai Yelpers Scholarship — Garrett Gustafson
Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse Scholarship — Shayne Andrews; Magali Gomez; Rudy Rodriguez; and Phoenix Swiacki
