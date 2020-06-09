Chino Valley High School seniors rake in $2M in scholarships at Senior Awards Night

On May 13, Chino Valley High School held its annual Senior Awards Night using a virtual format.

Chino Valley High School administration — Ms. Heidi Wolf, Mr. Marty Campitelli, Mr. Brian Pereira, District Superintendent Mr. John Scholl and counselors Ivette D’Angelo and Bonnie Pettit — presented the awards.

Graduating seniors were celebrated for outstanding achievements and awarded with many scholarship offers. With a graduating class of less than 160, the total of scholarships offered came to over $2 million, the highest awarded to any CVUSD graduating class to date.

More than 15 local businesses/nonprofit agencies and 10 in-state and out of state colleges and universities offered Chino Valley High School seniors scholarships.



Chino Valley High School administration and staff are grateful for the generosity of our community, according to a news release.

Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Scholarship

Andrews, Shayne; Astorga, Alicen; Brown, Lhanaiya; Doherty, Seth; Elsea, Julz; Gomez, Claudia; Gomez, Magali; Hedlund, Tabitha; Joseph, Ellen; Martinez, Daniel; Mastin, Kyra; Mastrocola, Brianna; Martinez, Angel; McGuffey, Ashley; Shuck, Jessica; Snyder, Kyla; Sosa, Tanisha; Swiacki, Phoenix; and Torres, Jayden

President’s Scholarship

Cloyd, Tyler; Darst, Raylee; Dickinson, Caitlynn; and Soto, Jacqueline

Dean’s Scholarship

Bighorse, Kale; Cartwright, Josalyn; Harrison, Shella; Hatchell, Abigail; Jasper, Cody; and Ludeman, Logan

Arizona State University

Obama Scholarship — Santizo, Christian

ASU Provost — Mastin, Kyra

ASU Dean’s Scholarship — Astorga,Alicen; Lopez, Sophia; Martinez, Daniel; Santizo, Christian; and Shuck, Jessica

ASU University Scholarship — Harrison, Shella

National Merit/Hispanic Scholars & Barrett Honors College Scholarships — Gomez, Magali

Grand Canyon University

Faculty Scholarship and Grand Canyon University Award — Lhanaiya Brown

Dean’s Scholarship — Abigail Watson

Provost Scholarship — Kyra Mastin; and Phoenix Swiacki

Chancellor Scholarship & University Award — Kyla Snyder

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry Riddle Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

University of Arizona

University of Arizona National Scholar — Magali Gomez

Hispanic Alumni Scholarship — Alicen Astorga

University of Arizona Scholarship — Kyla Snyder; and Jessica Shuck

Yavapai College

Education Now! Scholarship — McKell Files; and Shella Harrison

Prescott College

Prescott College Change Maker Scholarship — Tristen Brown

Out of State Colleges & University Scholarships

LeTourneau University — Phoenix Swiacki

Grand Valley University — Phoenix Swiacki

Michigan State University — Kyla Snyder

Colorado State University — Kyla Snyder

Creighton University — Kyla Snyder

Community Scholarships & Other Awards

Horatio Alger Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40 Scholarship — Rudy Rodriguez

Blue Chip Outstanding Leader Award — Alicen Astorga

Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Scholarship — Alicen Astorga; Terrance Cramer; Tanisha Sosa; and Phoenix Swiacki

Chino Valley Lioness Scholarship — Tanisha Sosa; and Phoenix Swiacki

Denise Pearson Scholarship — Alicen Astorga; Garrett Gustafson; Ashley McGuffey; Rudy Rodriguez; and Phoenix Swiacki

Eagle Scouts Award — Kenny Ellis; and Josh Franko

Prescott Kiwanis Community Service Scholarship — Ellen Joseph; Rudy Rodriguez; and Phoenix Swiacki

Lonesome Valley Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Lt. Colonel Lynne Holliday/Captain James McInerny Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Olsen’s Healthy Family Lifestyle Scholarship — Rudy Rodriguez; Phoenix Swiacki

Prescott Frontier Day’s Rodeo Scholarship — Rudy Rodriguez

Prescott Sun-Up Rotary Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Republican Women of Prescott Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Sodexo School Services Scholarship — Ashley McGuffey

Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy — Trinity Tompkins

Yavapai Cattle Growers — Rudy Rodriguez

Yavapai Cowbelles Scholarship — Phoenix Swiacki

Yavapai Yelpers Scholarship — Garrett Gustafson

Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse Scholarship — Shayne Andrews; Magali Gomez; Rudy Rodriguez; and Phoenix Swiacki