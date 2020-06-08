OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 08
Wind fuels growth of 2 wildfires burning outside Tucson

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 8, 2020 9:50 a.m.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Firefighters were battling two separate wildfires Monday in a mountainous area outside of Tucson.

Authorities in the town of Oro Valley said crews made slight progress on the nearby Bighorn Fire in the Pusch Ridge area. The blaze has grown to more than 3.6 square miles, according to Oro Valley police's Twitter page. It is 10% contained. As of 9 a.m. Monday, June 8, the fire was listed at 2,800 acres.

The fire ignited Friday because of lightning. It is burning in mostly rugged terrain and not threatening any structures.

More than 100 firefighters were working to build containment lines. Authorities said three helicopters are helping to make water drops. Also, wind could be a significant factor in gaining more control of the fire.

photo

The Bighorn Fire burning in the Pusch Ridge area near Oro Valley, Arizona, ignited Friday because of lightning. It is burning in mostly rugged terrain and not threatening any structures. (Oro Valley Police Department)

A second lightning-caused fire was burning north of Oro Valley in the Tortolita Mountains. It was more than 5.4 square miles (14 square kilometers) as of Monday but no structures were under threat.

Fire officials say it grew thanks to gusty winds a day earlier. It is located in extremely rugged terrain of dry grass and brush, making it challenging for the 90 personnel.

Oro Valley is roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Tucson.

by Oro Valley Police

by Golder Ranch Fire

Pusch Ridge

