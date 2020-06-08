Wind fuels growth of 2 wildfires burning outside Tucson

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Firefighters were battling two separate wildfires Monday in a mountainous area outside of Tucson.

Authorities in the town of Oro Valley said crews made slight progress on the nearby Bighorn Fire in the Pusch Ridge area. The blaze has grown to more than 3.6 square miles, according to Oro Valley police's Twitter page. It is 10% contained. As of 9 a.m. Monday, June 8, the fire was listed at 2,800 acres.

The fire ignited Friday because of lightning. It is burning in mostly rugged terrain and not threatening any structures.

More than 100 firefighters were working to build containment lines. Authorities said three helicopters are helping to make water drops. Also, wind could be a significant factor in gaining more control of the fire.

A second lightning-caused fire was burning north of Oro Valley in the Tortolita Mountains. It was more than 5.4 square miles (14 square kilometers) as of Monday but no structures were under threat.

Fire officials say it grew thanks to gusty winds a day earlier. It is located in extremely rugged terrain of dry grass and brush, making it challenging for the 90 personnel.

Oro Valley is roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Tucson.

Bighorn Fire

morning briefing, fire is at 2300+ acres & it is now 10% contained! It is extremely rough terrain but they are doing an excellent job creating fire lines & the humidity helped overnight. Wind will be the biggest factor. At least 3 helicopters dropping water today. pic.twitter.com/isZMHpwKGw — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 8, 2020 by Oro Valley Police