Prescott offers free brush drop-offs on Saturdays in June

The City of Prescott is offering a free brush and vegetation debris drop off program for its residential trash customers to promote the creation of defensible space.

On Saturdays throughout the month of June, the city will be offering free residential brush drop-off. The drop-offs will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 13; June 20; and June 27.

“The first defense against wildfire is to create and maintain a defensible space around your home,” states a news release from the city. “Removing excess brush and vegetation debris around your home and structures can slow the rate and intensity of an advancing wildfire.”

Commercial haulers will be required to pay the standard rate for disposing of brush and vegetation debris.

The program will take place at the City of Prescott Transfer Station, 2800 Sundog Ranch Road.

“Proof of City of Prescott residency in the form of a driver’s license or utility bill is required,” states the news release.

It adds: “Please do not bag the brush/vegetation debris, do not place trash in the brush/vegetation debris and cover and contain all loads.”

More information is available by calling the Solid Waste Division at 928-777-1116.

— Cindy Barks, The Daily Courier