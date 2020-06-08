Prescott Arts & Entertainment scene navigates through COVID-19 closures

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many public businesses to close indefinitely, some of Prescott’s art and entertainment centers are still providing services to their clients and employees until everything can return to normal.

Whatever way you spin it, the coronavirus pandemic did not bode well for businesses across the nation, with some having to temporarily, indefinitely and even permanently close down. However, some have been able to survive, including much of Prescott’s art and entertainment centers, which have helped keep the art community alive.

PRESCOTT CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The Prescott Center for the Arts (PCA) has served as one of Prescott’s epicenters for the art of theatre. It offers a “Family Theatre” season that consists of two to three productions targeted toward young people and their families, a “Reader’s Theatre” production that provides performances in various venues in the area as readings of scripts rather than full productions, and a “Summer Series” and “Youth Theatre” that offers several plays during the summer.

PCA development director Tina Boden-Blake said the theatre has taken advantage of the off-time.

They established a program called PCA Serves, which main goal was to give back to the community in a time of uncertainty.

This included delaying the Capital Campaign, making facility and customer service improvements, providing online entertainment, and serving patrons and members of the community with errands, courtesy checks, and volunteer outreach to other nonprofits.

“We’re trying to decide what we need to do to be able to come back and there’s a lot of theaters that are becoming cabarets — or dinner-style theaters — there’s a lot of theaters that decided not to do musicals and there’s a lot of theaters that won’t reopen for a year,” Boden-Blake said. “There’s a lot of different things that are going on in the community and so we’re trying to find those best practices because it’s our executive director’s No. 1 stance: to make sure our patrons and volunteers are kept safe.”

As Boden-Blake alluded to, executive director Robyn Allen took half her salary in order to give PCA the ability to pay its employees.

Bolden-Blake said the theater hopes to open by Aug. 1 and aims to resume the remainder of its season in January.

“We’re really grateful for the support. We had a lot of regular patrons and people in the community support us through this process of us being able to serve the community,” Boden-Blake said. “We love community arts and we want to be able to provide that but we also want to do it safely.”

ELKS THEATRE

The Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center closed indefinitely on March 21 and has since been postponing its concerts that were scheduled to take place during that time. The concerts’ new dates are as follows:

“Oh’ Canada” originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2, will be moved to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 19.

“Love the One You’re With” originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 9, will be moved to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.

“Esteban” originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10, will be moved to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Tickets that were already purchased for the three aforementioned concerts will be honored for the new rescheduled dates. If the new scheduled date does not work for you and you would like to exchange your tickets for another performance, you may let the arts center know by emailing Greenlee at cgreenlee@prescottelkstheatre.com.

Theater employees are currently working remotely so the box office phone is not a good way to reach them for now. You can look at their website at prescottelkstheater.com to see a listing of what is scheduled, and to watch for updates.

For those with tickets for an event scheduled after May 12, the theater will send out updates via email as it continues to evaluate the situation regarding COVID-19.

‘TIS ART CENTER & GALLERY

Showcasing art by Prescott area artists, the ‘Tis Art Center and Gallery, a private 501(c)(3) organization, is conveniently located across from Prescott’s courthouse plaza.

Unlike conventional art galleries, the ‘Tis galleries feature affordable fine art paintings, photography and sculpture all of which are displayed in museum style fashion.

After being closed since March, the center is scheduled to reopen on June 25, according to its website.

The center, however, is still enforcing social-distancing and safety guidelines as they encourage visitors to wear face masks and practice a “physical distancing” protocol.

Upon the reopening, Deborah Sutherland will have her “Ho’oponopono: A New Celebration of Life” collection on display in the Mezzanine Gallery. Sutherland had installed her collection the day the art center closed, so it will immediately be ready on June 25 and will be on display until Aug. 14.

The ‘Tis Annex Art Education also resumed adult education classes the first week of June. Class attendance will be limited for physical-distancing purposes and the center asks that protective face coverings be worn at all times while in the building.

MATT’S SALOON

Matt’s Saloon also closed down in mid-March and in the beginning, they were still selling to-go bottles of choice liquors to clients.

However, co-owner Matt Brassard wanted to take advantage of the country bar’s closure to do some remodeling.

The first order of business for Brassard was to strip the bar’s flooring, which is from 1901, because there was a lot of wax build-up. The next thing that was renovated was the pressed-in ceiling, which was painted a “dirty brown” by the previous owners. Brassard said they were able to paint it back to more of a copper color.

Once the ceiling was renovated, Brassard said that they went ahead and fixed up the walls, too. Matt’s Saloon didn’t offer any other services because Brassard said he wanted to completely focus on giving his place a facelift.

Now that Arizona allowed the gradual reopening of restaurants, stores and bars, Matt’s Saloon reopened at 4 p.m. Friday, June 5. The bar is still following social-distancing guidelines by placing markers on the floor and limiting capacity, according to Brassard.

Of course, live music will also be returning with bands being scheduled to play Friday and Saturday nights.

“I think anyone that comes in that’s been in before is going to notice how fresh-looking everything is,” Brassard said. “Of course, we wanted to keep the historic part of it but we even did things like re-stained our bar and really brought out the colors like the red mahogany.”

