Photo: Free fishing day in Arizona

Austin Barrett, right, of Prescott Valley, holds the catfish that his son Trace caught at Yavapai Lake on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department held a state-wide free fishing day Saturday as part of the National Fishing and Boating Week. No fishing licenses were required June 6 to fish in local lakes and streams in the quad-city area, and across the state.

For more information or to purchase a fishing license, visit Game and Fish online at azgfd.com/license.