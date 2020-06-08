Photo: Free fishing day in Arizona

OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 08
Austin Barrett, right, of Prescott Valley, holds the catfish that his son Trace caught at Yavapai Lake on Saturday, June 6, 2020. The Arizona Game and Fish Department held a state-wide free fishing day Saturday as part of the National Fishing and Boating Week. No fishing licenses were required June 6 to fish in local lakes and streams in the quad-city area, and across the state. For more information or to purchase a fishing license, visit Game and Fish online at azgfd.com/license. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: June 8, 2020 7:47 p.m.

Trace Barrett fishes at Yavapai Lake on Saturday, June 6, 2020, during the Arizona Game and Fish Department's free fishing day. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Austin Barrett, right, of Prescott Valley, holds the catfish that his son Trace caught at Yavapai Lake on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department held a state-wide free fishing day Saturday as part of the National Fishing and Boating Week. No fishing licenses were required June 6 to fish in local lakes and streams in the quad-city area, and across the state.

For more information or to purchase a fishing license, visit Game and Fish online at azgfd.com/license.

