Photo: Free fishing day in Arizona
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: June 8, 2020 7:47 p.m.
Austin Barrett, right, of Prescott Valley, holds the catfish that his son Trace caught at Yavapai Lake on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department held a state-wide free fishing day Saturday as part of the National Fishing and Boating Week. No fishing licenses were required June 6 to fish in local lakes and streams in the quad-city area, and across the state.
For more information or to purchase a fishing license, visit Game and Fish online at azgfd.com/license.
