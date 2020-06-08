OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 08
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Phoenix firefighters douse fire at vacant apartment complex

Image from a 2nd Alarm Fire near 6th Ave. and Grant St. in Phoenix late Sunday night, June 7, 2020. This structure was a multi housing project that was said to be 40% into its construction. Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is on scene and will be collecting all evidence as it relates to this incident. (Phoenix FD/Courtesy)

Image from a 2nd Alarm Fire near 6th Ave. and Grant St. in Phoenix late Sunday night, June 7, 2020. This structure was a multi housing project that was said to be 40% into its construction. Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is on scene and will be collecting all evidence as it relates to this incident. (Phoenix FD/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 8, 2020 12:56 p.m.

photo

In a photo provided by the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters walk along a road next to a fire Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Phoenix. The building on fire was a four-story apartment complex that was 40% built, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known and it was unclear whether anyone was injured. (Capt. Frank Keller/Phoenix Fire Department, via AP)

PHOENIX — Fire crews put out a massive fire that broke out late Sunday night at a construction site near downtown Phoenix.

The building was a four-story apartment complex that was 40% built, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. Firefighters said no one was injured.

More than 200 firefighters responded with many protecting nearby buildings as the fire spread.

Fire department videos and photographs showed towering flames and plumes of smoke in the city's Warehouse District. The fire affected an entire city block, according to fire officials.

More than 1,800 people in the area lost power, according to an Arizona Public Service utility outage map. It wasn't clear whether the outage was related to the fire, and power had been restored by early Monday, according to the outage map.

After initially reporting a shooting near the fire, Phoenix police on Monday said no shooting had occurred. However, at least two people who were armed were arrested after getting into an argument. No shots were fired, authorities said.

Some people reportedly jumped a fence into the fire area as crews worked, according to the fire department.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cause sought in Gilbert fire that injured 2 firefighters
Boiling water triggers fire call
Tritle Fire 100% contained; official cause still under investigation
Need2Know: Willow Creek apartment construction back on, says developer; Hotshots Learning and Tribute Center now open; and Farm Provisions restaurant not closing
Child killed, 3 others injured in a Phoenix apartment fire
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries