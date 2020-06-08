Phoenix firefighters douse fire at vacant apartment complex

PHOENIX — Fire crews put out a massive fire that broke out late Sunday night at a construction site near downtown Phoenix.

The building was a four-story apartment complex that was 40% built, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a statement. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. Firefighters said no one was injured.

More than 200 firefighters responded with many protecting nearby buildings as the fire spread.

Fire department videos and photographs showed towering flames and plumes of smoke in the city's Warehouse District. The fire affected an entire city block, according to fire officials.

More than 1,800 people in the area lost power, according to an Arizona Public Service utility outage map. It wasn't clear whether the outage was related to the fire, and power had been restored by early Monday, according to the outage map.

After initially reporting a shooting near the fire, Phoenix police on Monday said no shooting had occurred. However, at least two people who were armed were arrested after getting into an argument. No shots were fired, authorities said.

Some people reportedly jumped a fence into the fire area as crews worked, according to the fire department.