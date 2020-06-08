COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 336 confirmed cases

Yavapai County has recorded 336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Monday, June 8. The YCCHS epidemiologist received 14 new cases over the weekend. For more information visit yavapai.us/chs.

ADHS DASHBOARD UPDATE REGARDING DEATHS

The Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard will break out confirmed and probable cases and deaths for COVID-19. Both confirmed and probable cases and deaths are included in the county's overall case and death count, YCCHS said in their Monday news release.

On the Summary section of the state's dashboard, information will be displayed about the total number of cases, as well as the breakdown by confirmed and probable cases. The view will still show the information about the total number of cases and deaths of COVID-19 in Arizona, but when users hover their mouse over the number of cases or deaths in the Summary section, the breakdown will appear. In the same Summary section, clicking on a county of interest will filter the results in the summary boxes by county.

CONFIRMED CASES AND CONFIRMED DEATHS

A confirmed case is defined as a case with a positive diagnostic test (PCR) reported to public health officials. A probable case is a case that doesn’t have a confirmatory diagnostic test but meets certain criteria that allow public health officials to classify it as a case. These criteria can include a positive serology (antibody) test and symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or a symptomatic patient with no diagnostic test that is a close contact to a confirmed COVID-19 case. This is consistent with the national recommendations for COVID-19 surveillance and reporting introduced by the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) and adopted by CDC. A small percentage of our total cases, approximately 1%, have been identified as probable cases.

A confirmed death is a death that has had a positive diagnostic (PCR) test reported to public health. A probable death is one that hasn’t had a positive diagnostic test, but the physician cited a COVID-related cause as their cause of death. YCCHS started adding these deaths to their data counts at the beginning of May as a result of recent guidance by the National Center for Health Statistics on how states should certify deaths due to COVID-19 using death certificate surveillance. Approximately 7% of Arizona’s deaths have been identified through this process, YCCHS said.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org; and

For overall state COVID-19 data visit www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.