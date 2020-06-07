OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 07
State sees 3rd straight day of 1,000-plus COVID-19 confirmed cases reported

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 7, 2020 3:25 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Health Services has reported 1,438 additional cases of coronavirus and two more known deaths.

That increases the statewide death toll to 1,044 and the case total to 26,889 as of Sunday.

It marks the third consecutive day of more than 1,000 new infections reported.

Health officials had reported 1,578 new COVID-10 cases on Friday — by far the highest daily count since the outbreak began in March — and 1,119 more cases Saturday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

