Daytime lane closures set for Highway 89A in Prescott Valley June 9-11

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for daytime lane closures on northbound Highway 89A while shoulder repair work is underway, according to an ADOT release Friday.

The work will be between Robert Road (milepost 325) and near Sarah Jane Lane (milepost 331) from Tuesday, June 9, through Thursday, June 11.

The northbound lane on Highway 89A will be narrowed to one lane 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during that time.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while shoulder repair work is underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.