Sun, June 07
Weather  71.0 weather icon
76-year-old woman airlifted after falling down steep concrete steps in Dewey park

Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and Life Line Ambulance personnel transport a 76-year-old woman to a waiting Native Air helicopter after the woman fell down steep concrete steps at Quailwood Park in Dewey, Arizona Sunday morning, June 7, 2020. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and Life Line Ambulance personnel transport a 76-year-old woman to a waiting Native Air helicopter after the woman fell down steep concrete steps at Quailwood Park in Dewey, Arizona Sunday morning, June 7, 2020. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 7, 2020 11:48 a.m.

A 76-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital after falling down steep concrete steps at a Dewey, Arizona park Sunday morning, June 7, 2020.

According to Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (CAFMA), a 911 call came in at 10:11 a.m. reporting that a woman had fallen down the steps at Quailwood Park.

The long, steep stairway is located at the northwest corner of the park's recreation field and leads to paths near Clipper Wash, a popular walking area for local residents.

According to Battalion Chief Cougan Carothers, CAFMA personnel used a rescue device called a Stokes basket to transport the injured woman up the stairs to a Life Line Ambulance rolling stretcher, and then on to a waiting Native Air helicopter that landed on the recreation field.

The woman suffered multisystem trauma involving both internal and external injuries, Carothers said. She was transported to the Phoenix hospital in stable condition.

photo

Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority personnel use a rescue device called a Stokes basket to transport an injured 76-year-old woman up steep concrete stairs at Quailwood Park in Dewey, Arizona Sunday morning. The woman fell down the steps and received multiple injuries. She was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

photo

Dewey Quailwood residents look on as Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority and Life Line Ambulance personnel place a 76-year-old woman into a waiting Native Air helicopter. The woman fell down steep concrete steps at Quailwood Park Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, CAFMA said. (Richard Haddad/Courier)

photo

The long, steep stairway is located at the northwest corner of Dewey Park's recreation field and leads to paths near Clipper Wash, a popular walking area for local residents. (Google)

Dewey, Arizona Park Airlift 060720 by Courier Video

