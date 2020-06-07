76-year-old woman airlifted after falling down steep concrete steps in Dewey park
A 76-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital after falling down steep concrete steps at a Dewey, Arizona park Sunday morning, June 7, 2020.
According to Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (CAFMA), a 911 call came in at 10:11 a.m. reporting that a woman had fallen down the steps at Quailwood Park.
The long, steep stairway is located at the northwest corner of the park's recreation field and leads to paths near Clipper Wash, a popular walking area for local residents.
According to Battalion Chief Cougan Carothers, CAFMA personnel used a rescue device called a Stokes basket to transport the injured woman up the stairs to a Life Line Ambulance rolling stretcher, and then on to a waiting Native Air helicopter that landed on the recreation field.
The woman suffered multisystem trauma involving both internal and external injuries, Carothers said. She was transported to the Phoenix hospital in stable condition.
