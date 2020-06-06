OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 06
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Questions remain about how July 4 signature events will go forward
City Council considers resolution of support for ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’

Pepe’s Painting sponsored this large equestrian group during the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade through the streets of downtown Prescott on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Pepe’s Painting sponsored this large equestrian group during the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade through the streets of downtown Prescott on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 6, 2020 8:21 p.m.

As Prescott’s big Fourth of July week approaches, a number of decisions still remain about how the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” the Prescott Frontier Days Parade, and the annual fireworks display will be conducted during the era of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, June 9, the Prescott City Council will consider a resolution of support for the rodeo that is scheduled for June 29 to July 5.

The council meeting will take place at 3 p.m., Tuesday, at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez St.

J.C. Trujillo, general manager for Prescott Frontier Days, is expected to be on hand to give a presentation.

A city memo notes that the resolution is intended to show support “for the continued operation and conducting of the ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ … subject to taking appropriate CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommended precautions.”

The memo points out that Gov. Doug Ducey has expressed support for the rodeo going forward, and Yavapai County Community Health Department Director Leslie Horton “has stated that the operation and conducting of the rodeo and parade can be done safety without increasing the likelihood of additional COVID-19 infections.”

Still, Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney notes that a number of decisions are expected in the next week or so about how the city and the rodeo would adjust to the recommended precautions over the COVID pandemic.

“There is still the question of attendance. They’re still at a decision point,” Heiney said of how the attendance would be handled for the rodeo and parade — each of which typically draw thousands of people.

In recent weeks, Heiney said officials with the rodeo, city, and Yavapai County have been discussing how to proceed. “We want to follow the governor’s guidelines in promoting the event and putting it on safely,” he said.

To prepare for the evolving situation, he said, “There will be a lot of contingencies. We ask people to be patient right now.”

Along with the rodeo’s decisions on how it will handle attendance, Heiney said officials have discussed how best to deal with the crowds that gather along the streets of downtown Prescott for the parade.

In addition, the City of Prescott will be making a decision on how to conduct its annual July 4 fireworks display.

Like last year, the event organizer Eagle Management and Events, LLC is planning to conduct the 2020 firework display at Watson Lake, Prescott Recreation Services Director Joe Baynes said.

Both Heiney and Baynes said the fireworks display is expected to go forward, but there is still a question about the activities that usually go along with the fireworks display, such as water slides, food stands, and bounce houses.

“I think the fireworks will go on, but it might just be fireworks,” Heiney said.

Baynes said he expects a decision on how to proceed with the fireworks and July 4 celebration by early this week.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott cancels July 4 fireworks, Independence Day celebration will proceed
Council approves Fourth of July contract, with some changes
Rodeo Week means 'lots of excitement in the air' in Prescott
Radio group has plans for summer fun
Where to watch?: Fireworks viewing spots uncertain
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries