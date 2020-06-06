OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 06
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Patricia Wojcik Moomey

Patricia Wojcik Moomey

Patricia Wojcik Moomey

Originally Published: June 6, 2020 7:13 p.m.

Pat was lifted up into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 31st, 2020, after a full and rewarding life. She was born in Syracuse, New York on December 12, 1942, to Stanley Wojcik and Margaret Jackson Wojcik. She lived in the Syracuse area until 1964 and then moved to California. In 1967, her only child, Douglas, was born. Pat met Keith Moomey in 1975 and they married in April 1977.

During Pat’s career, she spent 18 years at The Telephone Co. N.Y. and Pacific Telephone. She went to school to become a full-charge bookkeeper, and in the 1980s she changed her career to helping families with addictions. She became the Director of Rehabilitation for The Salvation Army in Canoga Park, Calif. and stated many times it was the best 7-½ years of her career. She considered the many transformed lives nothing short of “miracles.” She and Keith formed an organization called Christians Making Connections. They organized five all-day conferences and raised money for Overcomers Outreach, a 12-step ministry for Christians. They facilitated a weekly 12-step group at their church for 13 years. Pat also became a Master Gardener and Consulting Rosarian. During her career she became a Christian counselor in Ventura, Calif. and was an Interventionist for 32 years. She loved each family she worked with, and many provided periodic updates over the years. In 2010, she and Keith moved to Prescott, where they retired and felt from the beginning that it was a great choice. Pat became very actively involved with the substance abuse coalition, MATFORCE. She was a board member for several years. Pat enjoyed teaching a life skill’s course for Habitat for Humanity new home recipients. She volunteered in the local schools, teaching gardening and other classes.

Pat built several dollhouses over the years, and loved to knit and crochet items to give away to those in need. She loved her many gardens and received multiple first-place awards for her roses at the Yavapai County Fair. Fly fishing became a passion in her later years. Her heart was with our country. She was an avid patriot and she spent many hours volunteering with the Republican Women of Prescott. Pat was honored to be the first recipient of the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Pat was always grateful for the time she had with friends and family. She lived her live to the fullest. She enjoyed many wonderful trips, and was able to visit the Holy Land in December 2019.

She is survived by Keith, her husband of 43 years; her son, Douglas; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Siobhan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27th at Prescott Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Those wishing to remember Pat in a special way may make contributions in her memory to MATFORCE, an agency of community volunteers who work together to prevent drug use and build healthier communities. Donations can be mailed to 8056 E. Valley Road, Suite B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 or made online at www.matforce.org.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner- Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Pat’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Former Town Councilmember Donald Edward Wojcik
Obituary: Betty Hallam Gere
Obituary: Adela Esther Burk
Former town council member: I've lost hope in making a difference
Prescott woman surprised with emotional family meeting

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries