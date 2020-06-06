Obituary: Patricia Wojcik Moomey

Pat was lifted up into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 31st, 2020, after a full and rewarding life. She was born in Syracuse, New York on December 12, 1942, to Stanley Wojcik and Margaret Jackson Wojcik. She lived in the Syracuse area until 1964 and then moved to California. In 1967, her only child, Douglas, was born. Pat met Keith Moomey in 1975 and they married in April 1977.

During Pat’s career, she spent 18 years at The Telephone Co. N.Y. and Pacific Telephone. She went to school to become a full-charge bookkeeper, and in the 1980s she changed her career to helping families with addictions. She became the Director of Rehabilitation for The Salvation Army in Canoga Park, Calif. and stated many times it was the best 7-½ years of her career. She considered the many transformed lives nothing short of “miracles.” She and Keith formed an organization called Christians Making Connections. They organized five all-day conferences and raised money for Overcomers Outreach, a 12-step ministry for Christians. They facilitated a weekly 12-step group at their church for 13 years. Pat also became a Master Gardener and Consulting Rosarian. During her career she became a Christian counselor in Ventura, Calif. and was an Interventionist for 32 years. She loved each family she worked with, and many provided periodic updates over the years. In 2010, she and Keith moved to Prescott, where they retired and felt from the beginning that it was a great choice. Pat became very actively involved with the substance abuse coalition, MATFORCE. She was a board member for several years. Pat enjoyed teaching a life skill’s course for Habitat for Humanity new home recipients. She volunteered in the local schools, teaching gardening and other classes.

Pat built several dollhouses over the years, and loved to knit and crochet items to give away to those in need. She loved her many gardens and received multiple first-place awards for her roses at the Yavapai County Fair. Fly fishing became a passion in her later years. Her heart was with our country. She was an avid patriot and she spent many hours volunteering with the Republican Women of Prescott. Pat was honored to be the first recipient of the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Pat was always grateful for the time she had with friends and family. She lived her live to the fullest. She enjoyed many wonderful trips, and was able to visit the Holy Land in December 2019.

She is survived by Keith, her husband of 43 years; her son, Douglas; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Siobhan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27th at Prescott Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Those wishing to remember Pat in a special way may make contributions in her memory to MATFORCE, an agency of community volunteers who work together to prevent drug use and build healthier communities. Donations can be mailed to 8056 E. Valley Road, Suite B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 or made online at www.matforce.org.

