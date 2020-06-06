Obituary: Julie Jones
It is with heavy hearts, we tell you, Julie Jones has been relieved from her 16 years of strife with cancer. For over 40 years she worked as a hair stylist. Her great pleasure, and satisfaction came from helping her clients look their best, and feel good about themselves.
As an insightful businesswoman, and educator she mentored many in expanding their own growth. Julie loved to travel, and experience new adventures.
She precedes her husband, Dana; daughter, Tricia; and son, Marshall of Prescott, Arizona; and granddaughter, Taylor of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Friends wishing to express condolences, please light a candle, and make a donation in her name to your favorite charity.
Information provided by survivors.
