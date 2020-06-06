Obituary: John A. Magaw Jr.

John A. Magaw Jr., affectionately known as Buzz, passed in peace on May 30, 2020 in Prescott Valley, AZ. He was 84. Born in New Brunswick, NJ on March 29, 1936, Buzz was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Catherine Magaw, nee Borland.

In his early years Buzz was an accomplished entrepreneur and woodworker with hobbies such as gold panning and painting. In his later years Buzz had a passion for mystery/thriller novels and amassed a vast collection of over 2,000 books. Buzz’s memory will be cherished by family and friends including son, John Magaw III (Mary Jo Magaw) and daughters, Susan Magaw (Paul Edwards) and Cherie’ Anson (Rob Anson); his seven grandchildren Jordan, Logan, Keegan, Catherine, Joy, Veronica, and Jake; and seven great-grandchildren Raigan Mae, Garrett, Jordie, Brayden, Noah, Titus and Addeline.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.