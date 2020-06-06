Obituary: John James Hurtado

John James Hurtado passed away suddenly on May 31st, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born on August 9th, 1965 in Anaheim, California to John Joseph and Ruth Hurtado.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn and their four children, Adriana, Hannah, Moises and Chance. He is also survived by his father, four siblings and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

John came to Arizona in 1987 for his college education and began working at the Scottsdale Price Club. That job resulted in him meeting the love of his life, Evelyn. He and Evelyn were married in 1991 and moved to Kingman in 1993, where John worked as a youth leader at Grace Lutheran Church. In 1997, shortly after having their eldest daughter, Adriana, they moved to Prescott Valley, where John began a 22 year career with Costco. Shortly afterwards, Hannah, and their two sons Moises and Chance, soon followed.

John was greatly involved with many sports programs throughout the area. His passion for sports, particularly softball and baseball, began at an early age, and it was a defining characteristic of his life. He coached basketball for 12 years, and Little League for 8 years. Most prominently though, he served the Prescott Girls Softball Association as a coach for 16 years, as president for 2 years, and was a member of the board for several years as well. In 2012 he managed the Lunachicks 14U team to an ASA State Champs title. He also coached the Tri-City Prep softball team for 8 years, leading them to the CAA State Champ title in 2019. An avid player himself, he competed in both fast pitch and slow pitch softball leagues within Prescott for 22 years, and was a constant presence at the field with his barbecue. (He was also a dedicated Chargers supporter and a loyal Padres fan.) A passionate outdoors man his entire life, he also loved hunting, fishing, and especially golf. His clubs were second only to his bat. John was a man who lived with generosity always in mind and he never hesitated to help someone in need. This lifestyle carried over into everything he did as a husband, as a father, as a coach, and as a friend. He was the kindest, most welcoming soul you could ever meet, and he couldn’t go anywhere without bumping into someone he knew. His smile and laugh were infectious, and as an athlete and coach, though he loved to win, he competed and taught with a strong commitment to sportsmanship and fun.

His loss has been devastating for many, because his impact was felt by countless individuals. John left a wonderful legacy behind, one that speaks to his familial devotion and his passionate love for sports. After running the bases for 54 years, he has finally come home, and is waiting patiently with Jesus in the dugout for those he loves to join him. Though that may take awhile because there are so many people he loved.

A Visitation for John will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., in Prescott, on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Face mask are strongly recommended for all attendees. The Celebration of Life for John James Hurtado will take place on Sunday, June 14th, 2:00 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Canyon Bible Church. The church is located at 8582 E. Eastridge Dr. in Prescott Valley. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there may be two services in order to allow all those who want to pay their respects the ability to do so safely. The family respectfully asks that attendees wear masks, are mindful of COVID-19 guidelines, and do not attend if they are ill.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers, people donate to the Prescott Girls Softball Association. It was an organization that he greatly loved and impacted, and they would love to see that impact continue into the future. Donations can be sent to PGSA, P.O. Box 3015, Prescott, AZ 86302.

