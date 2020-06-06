OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 06
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: John James Hurtado

John James Hurtado

John James Hurtado

Originally Published: June 6, 2020 7:07 p.m.

John James Hurtado passed away suddenly on May 31st, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born on August 9th, 1965 in Anaheim, California to John Joseph and Ruth Hurtado.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn and their four children, Adriana, Hannah, Moises and Chance. He is also survived by his father, four siblings and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

John came to Arizona in 1987 for his college education and began working at the Scottsdale Price Club. That job resulted in him meeting the love of his life, Evelyn. He and Evelyn were married in 1991 and moved to Kingman in 1993, where John worked as a youth leader at Grace Lutheran Church. In 1997, shortly after having their eldest daughter, Adriana, they moved to Prescott Valley, where John began a 22 year career with Costco. Shortly afterwards, Hannah, and their two sons Moises and Chance, soon followed.

John was greatly involved with many sports programs throughout the area. His passion for sports, particularly softball and baseball, began at an early age, and it was a defining characteristic of his life. He coached basketball for 12 years, and Little League for 8 years. Most prominently though, he served the Prescott Girls Softball Association as a coach for 16 years, as president for 2 years, and was a member of the board for several years as well. In 2012 he managed the Lunachicks 14U team to an ASA State Champs title. He also coached the Tri-City Prep softball team for 8 years, leading them to the CAA State Champ title in 2019. An avid player himself, he competed in both fast pitch and slow pitch softball leagues within Prescott for 22 years, and was a constant presence at the field with his barbecue. (He was also a dedicated Chargers supporter and a loyal Padres fan.) A passionate outdoors man his entire life, he also loved hunting, fishing, and especially golf. His clubs were second only to his bat. John was a man who lived with generosity always in mind and he never hesitated to help someone in need. This lifestyle carried over into everything he did as a husband, as a father, as a coach, and as a friend. He was the kindest, most welcoming soul you could ever meet, and he couldn’t go anywhere without bumping into someone he knew. His smile and laugh were infectious, and as an athlete and coach, though he loved to win, he competed and taught with a strong commitment to sportsmanship and fun.

His loss has been devastating for many, because his impact was felt by countless individuals. John left a wonderful legacy behind, one that speaks to his familial devotion and his passionate love for sports. After running the bases for 54 years, he has finally come home, and is waiting patiently with Jesus in the dugout for those he loves to join him. Though that may take awhile because there are so many people he loved.

A Visitation for John will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., in Prescott, on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Face mask are strongly recommended for all attendees. The Celebration of Life for John James Hurtado will take place on Sunday, June 14th, 2:00 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Canyon Bible Church. The church is located at 8582 E. Eastridge Dr. in Prescott Valley. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there may be two services in order to allow all those who want to pay their respects the ability to do so safely. The family respectfully asks that attendees wear masks, are mindful of COVID-19 guidelines, and do not attend if they are ill.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers, people donate to the Prescott Girls Softball Association. It was an organization that he greatly loved and impacted, and they would love to see that impact continue into the future. Donations can be sent to PGSA, P.O. Box 3015, Prescott, AZ 86302.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign John’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: James Howard Bennett Jr.
'Lunachicks' make their mark on softball world in summer play
Obituary: James Edward More
Obituary: Joe Soriano
Source: Lakers hire Frank Vogel as coach

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries