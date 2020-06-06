Obituary: Jack G. Harvey
Originally Published: June 6, 2020 7:10 p.m.
Jack G. Harvey passed away on May 1, 2020. He was 96 years old.
Jack is survived by his wife, Ingrid; daughters, Susan and Jeanie; stepson, Douglas Fielder; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jack was a veteran of World War II and served as a weapons instructor at West Point Academy. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad in 1985. Jack lived in the Dewey community for many years and had many friends here.
Our hearts are heavy with the loss of his presents.
Information provided by survivors.
