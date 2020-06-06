OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 06
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Dorothy Ann Kellerman

Dorothy Ann Kellerman

Dorothy Ann Kellerman

Originally Published: June 6, 2020 7:14 p.m.

Dorothy Ann Kellerman, 94, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 30th 2020 in Prescott Arizona. Dottie was born on March 21, 1926 in Kalispell, Montana and was raised in nearby Polson. She was the oldest of three children.

She attended and graduated from Montana State University and then completed her masters in early childhood development at Kansas State University.

During the summers between college semesters she worked as a fire lookout for the US Forest Service. She was assigned to Blue Mountain lookout just south of Missoula Montana. She was one of the first women in the country to fill this role. As she told it, all the boys were off fighting in WWII, so they needed lookouts and let a few girls do the job.

After graduation from K-State, Dorothy got a job teaching at the preschool run by Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. While there, she met her first husband, Ed Hindman. They were married in 1951 and had three boys, David, Larry and Paul. Ed had a son, Jim, from a previous marriage. The family settled in Prescott in 1956 where Ed taught school.

Dorothy enjoyed an active life in Prescott raising her family and having a career teaching kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary School for 25 years. During her many years of teaching, Dottie was a positive influence for hundreds of children, first as Mrs. Hindman and then as Mrs. Kellerman. She will be remembered for her outstanding dedication for enhancing early childhood education and for her embracing, gentle ways with her students.

Dottie was preceded in death by her first husband, Ed Hindman in 1974 and her second husband, Harold Kellerman in 2011. Dottie will be forever missed by her sons, David, Larry and Paul Hindman and her stepson, James Hindman, whom she always considered one of her own. She will also be fondly remembered by her plethora of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step children, which include nine of Harold’s children; Carol, John, Susie, Sharon, Joe, Bob, David, Mary and Edward.

Dottie was a longtime member of the Eta chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, whose purpose is to unite and honor woman educators, and to advance their professional interests. She loved walking, ceramics and playing cards. She was an avid reader and she took pleasure in retelling the stories of her boys many childhood escapades, often to the annoyance of those same boys.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her honor to American Macular Degeneration Foundation. https://www.macular.org/how-donate.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner- Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Dottie’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Dorothy Ann Coleman
Obituary: Doris Ann Jenkins
Obituary: Ann Ringle Price
Obituary: Dorothy (Dottie) Karney
Obituary: Dorothy Juanita Rarick Whalen

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries