Arizona surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continues

Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a press conference about protests and COVID-19 in Arizona Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Arizona Commerce Authority Conference Center in Phoenix. (Sean Logan/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool)

Staff and wire reports
Originally Published: June 6, 2020 10:24 a.m.

A surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues in Arizona as state officials report 30 additional deaths stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Health Services on Saturday, June 6, reported 1,119 additional cases, increasing the statewide total to 25,451.

Meanwhile, 1,278 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Friday, the fifth straight day with more than 1,000 hospitalizations.

The 30 additional deaths increased the statewide death toll to 1,042.

In Yavapai County, the running tally has 322 confirmed cases, six deaths and 171 recoveries, as of Friday, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services. The state Department of Health Services reported 326 cases for Yavapai County Saturday, and 140.3 cases per 100,000 population.

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed his stay-home orders to end May 15, and a surge of new cases began about 10 days later — about the time it takes an infected person to develop symptoms.

Ducey said Thursday that all deaths were mourned but that the surge in cases wasn't unexpected and not yet a trend that merited reimposing restrictions.

Banner Health officials said Friday the Phoenix-based hospital chain was having to shuttle COVID-19 patients and staff between facilities to avoid overloading intensive care units.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

