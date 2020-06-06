33rd annual Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering canceled for 2020

One of Prescott’s most popular annual events, the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering, has announced that it is canceling this year’s three-day show because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Performances were slated for Aug. 6-8 this year at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. Dates for 2021 have already been chosen and will be Aug. 12-14.

For the past 32 years, more than 40 authentic cowboy poets and singers from all over the nation would come and perform for two days and three nights and share their heritage and the culture of the American Cowboy. “It truly is a sad moment for all of us at the Gathering,” ACPG President Don Fernwalt said. “We’re truly a tight knit community with more than 100 volunteers. But because of the ever-changing mandates required by the CDC and government regulations, it’s just too challenging for us to make any concrete decisions based on ‘what ifs.’”

Preparations for the Gathering begin the week after each year’s performances. Even performers are chosen about a year in advance. Marketing, event program and sponsorships are also planned months ahead. Even this year’s popular collectible poster design, created by artist JaNeil Anderson, titled, “That Girl is a Cowboy,” was completed in late winter and ready for purchasing. “We are thinking the poster might truly be a collectible now with printed dates of this year already on them,” said the event chairman, Jim Buchanan. “It’s a shame, but in true cowboy fashion, we accept the hand we were dealt and know we’ll be back next year. We are most grateful to all our sponsors who were already committed to the event this year. We plan to just roll their support into next year’s event.”

The economic impact of the event will be felt throughout the area’s communities. In 2019, the estimated economic impact to the Prescott community was over $450,000. Annual attendance is more than 2,500, nearly 1,000 of those being from outside of Prescott bringing tourism dollars to the community.

The Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering has maintained a standard that has been abandoned by most other gatherings: that of inviting men and women who are now or have been in the past a part of the working cowboy’s environment and workplace. It is respected by the cowboy poets as one of the best gatherings in the country because it helps maintain the true “working cowboy” culture and heritage.

For more information, visit www.azcowboypoets.org.

Information provided by the Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering.