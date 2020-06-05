J.C. Penney closing 154 stores; Prescott not on list
J.C. Penney has announced the locations of 154 stores that will be closing across 38 states as it restructures after filing for bankruptcy in May. The Prescott, Arizona, store is not on the list.
The Texas-based retailer released the list of locations by state on Thursday, June 4, with going-out-business sales expected to begin on June 12 and lasting 10 to 16 weeks.
In Arizona, three locations are listed for closure – in Tucson, El Con Shopping Center; Cottonwood, Little Creek Center; and Phoenix, Christown Spectrum.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” CEO Jill Soltau stated in a news release.
J.C. Penney announced on May 15 that it plans to close more than 240 stores, which is nearly 30% of its 846 stores, as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. The company announced that it planned to shutter 192 stores by February 2021 and then 50 more locations after that.
The company said Thursday it had reopened 500 stores that had been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following is the list by state of 154 locations that will be closing:
ALABAMA
Florence: Regency Square, Cox Creek Parkway
Andalusia: Covington Mall, River Falls Street
Scottsboro: Jackson Square, South Broad
Spanish Fort: Spanish Fort Town Center, Town Center Avenue
ARIZONA
Tucson: El Con Shopping Center, East Broadway
Cottonwood: Little Creek Center, Highway 260
Phoenix: Christown Spectrum, West Bethany Home Road
ARKANSAS
Harrison: The Fashion Center, U.S. Highway 62-65 North
El Dorado: Mellor Park Mall, North West Avenue
Conway: Conway Towne Center, Skyline Drive
Batesville: Independence Center, South St. Louis Street
CALIFORNIA
San Bernardino: Inland Center, Inland Center Drive
Los Banos: San Luis Plaza, Pacheco Boulevard
Delano: Main Street
Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall, Fort Jones Road
Tracy: West Valley Mall, Naglee Road
Turlock: Countryside Plaza, Countryside Drive
Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza, Niblick Road
Chino: Rancho del Chino Shopping Center, Ramona Avenue
COLORADO
Durango: Durango Mall, South Camino Del Rio
Greeley: Greeley Mall
Fort Collins: Bockman Drive
Montrose: River Landing Shopping Center, Rio Grande Avenue
CONNECTICUT
Torrington: Torrington Commons, High Street
FLORIDA
Jacksonville: Regency Square Mall, Arlington Expy
Sebring: Lakeshore Mall, U.S. 27 North
Orlando: Orlando Fashion Square, East Colonial Drive
Fort Myers: Gulf Coast Town Center, Gulf Coast Drive
Mary Esther: Santa Rosa Shopping Center, Mary Esther Boulevard
Tampa: Westshore Plaza
Bradenton: Desoto Square Mall, Boulevard W
Cape Coral: Coralwood Shopping Center Del Prado Boulevard
Lake Wales: Eagle Ridge Mall, Eagle Ridge Drive
GEORGIA
Athens: Georgia Square, Atlanta Highway
Gainesville: Lakeshore Mall, Pearl Nix Parkway
Statesboro: Statesboro Mall, Northside Drive
Atlanta: Northlake Mall, Briarcliff Road NE
Rome: Mount Berry Mall, Mount Berry Square NE
Waycross: Hatcher Point Mall, Memorial Drive
Douglasville: Arbor Place Mall, Douglas Boulevard
IDAHO
Lewiston: Lewiston Shopping Center, 19th Avenue
Ponderay: Bonner Mall, Bonner Mall Way
ILLINOIS
Mt. Vernon: Times Square Mall
Calumet City: River Oaks Shopping Center, River Oaks Center Drive
Freeport: Freeport Mall, South West Avenue
Bourbonnais: Northfield Square, North State RT 50
Carbondale: University Mall, East Main
INDIANA
Muncie: Muncie Mall, Granville Avenue
Vincennes: Vincennes Plaza, Niblack Boulevard
Elkhart: Concord Mall, South Main Street (U.S. 33)
Bedford: Bedford Town Fair, James Avenue
Kokomo: Kokomo Mall, East Boulevard
Richmond: Richmond Square, National Road E
Madison: River Point Mall, East Clifty Drive
Plymouth: Pilgrim Place Mall, Pilgrim Lane
Indianapolis: NW Pavilion, Michigan Road
IOWA
Marshalltown: Marshalltown Mall, South Center Street
Carroll: North Adams Street
KANSAS
Emporia: Flint Hills Village, Industrial Road
Liberal: Liberal Plaza, North Kansas Avenue
Salina: Central Mall, South 9th Street
KENTUCKY
Danville: Danville Manor Shopping Center, Houstonville Road
Owensboro: Town Square Mall, Frederica Street
Hopkinsville: Bradford Square, Ft. Campbell Boulevard
Middlesboro: Middlesboro Mall, North 12th Street
Campbellsville: Green River Plaza, Campbellsville Bypass
Maysville: Market Square, U.S. 68 South and AA Highway
LOUISIANA
Metairie: Lakeside Shopping Center, Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Lafayette: Acadiana Mall, Johnston Street
Shreveport: Regal Court Shopping Center, Youree Road
MARYLAND
Lanham: Woodmore Towne Center, McHugh Drive
Abingdon: Boulevard at Box Hill, Merchant Boulevard
La Vale: Country Club Mall, Vocke Road
MICHIGAN
Petoskey: East Mitchell Street
Alpena: Alpena Mall, U.S. 23 S
Cadillac: Cadillac Shopping Center, North Mitchell Street
MINNESOTA
Willmar: Kandi Mall, South First Street
Coon Rapids: Riverdale Village, Riverdale Boulevard
Maple Grove: Grove Square Shopping Center, Grove Drive
Eden Prairie: Eden Prairie Center, Flying Cloud Drive
MISSISSIPPI
Laurel: Sawmill Square Mall, Sawmill Road
Starkville: Starkville Crossing, Highway 12 West
MISSOURI
Kirksville: Kirksville Shopping Center, South Baltimore Street
Independence: Bolger Square, E 39th Street
MONTANA
Bozeman: Gallatin Valley Mall, West Main Street
NEBRASKA
Grand Island: Conestoga Mall, West 13th Street
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Rochester: Lilac Mall (RT 125)
West Lebanon: Upper Valley Plaza, Plainfield Road
Keene: West Street Shopping Center, West Street
North Conway: Mountain Valley Mall, State Highway 16 & RT 302
NEW MEXICO
Alamogordo: White Sands Mall, North White Sands
NEW YORK
Auburn: Finger Lakes Mall, Clark Street Road
Oswego: Oswego Plaza, State Route 104
New Hartford: Sangertown Square Mall, Sangertown Square
Batavia: Batavia City Center, Batavia City Center
Rome: Freedom Mall, Erie Boulevard West
Canandaigua: Roseland Shopping Center, State RT 364
Syracuse: Destiny USA, Destiny USA Drive
NORTH CAROLINA
Raleigh: North Hills Shopping Center, Six Forks Road
Rockingham: Richmond Plaza, East Broad Avenue
Lumberton: Biggs Park Shopping Center, North Elm Street
New Bern: Twin Rivers Mall, MLK Jr. Boulevard
Henderson: Henderson Square, North Cooper Drive
OHIO
Ashtabula: Ashtabula Mall, North Ridge Road East
Akron: Chapel Hill Mall, Brittain Road
Akron: Tri County Plaza, Canton Road
Parma: The Shoppes at Parma, Day Drive
Alliance: Carnation Mall, West State Street
Defiance: Northtowne Mall, North Clinton Street
Piqua: Miami Valley Mall, East Ash Street
E. Liverpool: Summit Square Shopping Center, Dresden Avenue
Cincinnati: Governors Plaza, Fields Ertel Road
OKLAHOMA
Tulsa: Tulsa Promenade, South Yale Avenue
McAlester: Tandy Town Shopping Center, East Carl Albert Parkway
Enid: Oakwood Mall, W. Owen K. Garriott Road
Shawnee: Shawnee Mall, North Kickapoo Avenue
Muskogee: Arrowhead Mall, North Main Street
Midwest City: Town Center Plaza, SE 29th Street
OREGON
Salem: Salem Center, Liberty Street NE
Bend: Cascade Village, North Highway 97
Roseburg: Garden Valley Mall, NW Garden Valley Boulevard
McMinnville: McMinnville Plaza, NE Highway 99 W
PENNSYLVANIA
Monroeville: Monroeville Mall
Hanover: North Hanover Mall, Carlisle Street
Butler: Clearview Mall, Clearview Circle
Monaca: Beaver Valley Mall
Tarentum: Galleria, Pittsburgh Mill Circle
SOUTH CAROLINA
Rock Hill: Rock Hill Galleria, Dave Lyle Boulevard
Anderson: Anderson Mall, North Main Street
Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach Mall, North Kings Highway
Orangeburg: Prince of Orange Mall, Chestnut Street
Florence: Magnolia Mall, David H. McLeod Boulevard
Beaufort: Cross Creek Mall, Robert Smalls Parkway
SOUTH DAKOTA
Brookings: University Mall, 22nd Avenue South
TENNESSEE
Columbia: Columbia Mall, South James Campbell Boulevard
Kingsport: Kingsport Town Center, Ft. Henry Drive
McMinnville: Three Star Mall, Sparta Street
Maryville: Foothills Mall
Dyersburg: Dyersburg Mall, Lake Road
Cleveland: Bradley Square, Paul Huff Parkway
TEXAS
Lufkin: Lufkin Shopping Center, South Medford Drive
Dallas: Timber Creek Crossing, Skillman Street
Paris: Mirabeau Square, Lamar Avenue Highway 82
Palestine: Palestine Mall, South Loop 256
Greenville: Crossroads Mall, Wesley Street
Huntsville: West Hills Mall, Financial Plaza
Lewisville: Music City Mall, South Stemmons Freeway
UTAH
Logan: Cache Valley Mall, North Main Street
Layton: Layton Hills Mall, North Hill Field Road
VERMONT
Bennington: Bennington Square, 99 Bennington Square
Berlin: Berlin Mall, Berlin Mall Road
VIRGINIA
Staunton: Colonial Mall, Lee Jackson Highway
Danville: Danville Mall, Piedmont Drive
WISCONSIN
Menomonee Falls: Crossroads Shopping Center, County Line Road
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Photos/Video: George Floyd protesters march on downtown Prescott
- Arizona adds 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for new single-day record
- Prescott rodeo will go on!
- Prescott hikers call for help at Watson Lake after neglecting to bring enough water
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 4, 2020
- 2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yavapai County, bringing total to 294
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 8, 2020
- National Guard flyover includes Prescott, Northern Arizona on May 7
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: