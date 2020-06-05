J.C. Penney closing 154 stores; Prescott not on list

J.C. Penney has announced the locations of 154 stores that will be closing across 38 states as it restructures after filing for bankruptcy in May. The Prescott, Arizona, store is not on the list.

The Texas-based retailer released the list of locations by state on Thursday, June 4, with going-out-business sales expected to begin on June 12 and lasting 10 to 16 weeks.

In Arizona, three locations are listed for closure – in Tucson, El Con Shopping Center; Cottonwood, Little Creek Center; and Phoenix, Christown Spectrum.

“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” CEO Jill Soltau stated in a news release.

J.C. Penney announced on May 15 that it plans to close more than 240 stores, which is nearly 30% of its 846 stores, as part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. The company announced that it planned to shutter 192 stores by February 2021 and then 50 more locations after that.

The company said Thursday it had reopened 500 stores that had been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following is the list by state of 154 locations that will be closing:

ALABAMA

Florence: Regency Square, Cox Creek Parkway

Andalusia: Covington Mall, River Falls Street

Scottsboro: Jackson Square, South Broad

Spanish Fort: Spanish Fort Town Center, Town Center Avenue

ARIZONA

Tucson: El Con Shopping Center, East Broadway

Cottonwood: Little Creek Center, Highway 260

Phoenix: Christown Spectrum, West Bethany Home Road

ARKANSAS

Harrison: The Fashion Center, U.S. Highway 62-65 North

El Dorado: Mellor Park Mall, North West Avenue

Conway: Conway Towne Center, Skyline Drive

Batesville: Independence Center, South St. Louis Street

CALIFORNIA

San Bernardino: Inland Center, Inland Center Drive

Los Banos: San Luis Plaza, Pacheco Boulevard

Delano: Main Street

Yreka: Yreka Junction Mall, Fort Jones Road

Tracy: West Valley Mall, Naglee Road

Turlock: Countryside Plaza, Countryside Drive

Paso Robles: Woodland Plaza, Niblick Road

Chino: Rancho del Chino Shopping Center, Ramona Avenue

COLORADO

Durango: Durango Mall, South Camino Del Rio

Greeley: Greeley Mall

Fort Collins: Bockman Drive

Montrose: River Landing Shopping Center, Rio Grande Avenue

CONNECTICUT

Torrington: Torrington Commons, High Street

FLORIDA

Jacksonville: Regency Square Mall, Arlington Expy

Sebring: Lakeshore Mall, U.S. 27 North

Orlando: Orlando Fashion Square, East Colonial Drive

Fort Myers: Gulf Coast Town Center, Gulf Coast Drive

Mary Esther: Santa Rosa Shopping Center, Mary Esther Boulevard

Tampa: Westshore Plaza

Bradenton: Desoto Square Mall, Boulevard W

Cape Coral: Coralwood Shopping Center Del Prado Boulevard

Lake Wales: Eagle Ridge Mall, Eagle Ridge Drive

GEORGIA

Athens: Georgia Square, Atlanta Highway

Gainesville: Lakeshore Mall, Pearl Nix Parkway

Statesboro: Statesboro Mall, Northside Drive

Atlanta: Northlake Mall, Briarcliff Road NE

Rome: Mount Berry Mall, Mount Berry Square NE

Waycross: Hatcher Point Mall, Memorial Drive

Douglasville: Arbor Place Mall, Douglas Boulevard

IDAHO

Lewiston: Lewiston Shopping Center, 19th Avenue

Ponderay: Bonner Mall, Bonner Mall Way

ILLINOIS

Mt. Vernon: Times Square Mall

Calumet City: River Oaks Shopping Center, River Oaks Center Drive

Freeport: Freeport Mall, South West Avenue

Bourbonnais: Northfield Square, North State RT 50

Carbondale: University Mall, East Main

INDIANA

Muncie: Muncie Mall, Granville Avenue

Vincennes: Vincennes Plaza, Niblack Boulevard

Elkhart: Concord Mall, South Main Street (U.S. 33)

Bedford: Bedford Town Fair, James Avenue

Kokomo: Kokomo Mall, East Boulevard

Richmond: Richmond Square, National Road E

Madison: River Point Mall, East Clifty Drive

Plymouth: Pilgrim Place Mall, Pilgrim Lane

Indianapolis: NW Pavilion, Michigan Road

IOWA

Marshalltown: Marshalltown Mall, South Center Street

Carroll: North Adams Street

KANSAS

Emporia: Flint Hills Village, Industrial Road

Liberal: Liberal Plaza, North Kansas Avenue

Salina: Central Mall, South 9th Street

KENTUCKY

Danville: Danville Manor Shopping Center, Houstonville Road

Owensboro: Town Square Mall, Frederica Street

Hopkinsville: Bradford Square, Ft. Campbell Boulevard

Middlesboro: Middlesboro Mall, North 12th Street

Campbellsville: Green River Plaza, Campbellsville Bypass

Maysville: Market Square, U.S. 68 South and AA Highway

LOUISIANA

Metairie: Lakeside Shopping Center, Veterans Memorial Boulevard

Lafayette: Acadiana Mall, Johnston Street

Shreveport: Regal Court Shopping Center, Youree Road

MARYLAND

Lanham: Woodmore Towne Center, McHugh Drive

Abingdon: Boulevard at Box Hill, Merchant Boulevard

La Vale: Country Club Mall, Vocke Road

MICHIGAN

Petoskey: East Mitchell Street

Alpena: Alpena Mall, U.S. 23 S

Cadillac: Cadillac Shopping Center, North Mitchell Street

MINNESOTA

Willmar: Kandi Mall, South First Street

Coon Rapids: Riverdale Village, Riverdale Boulevard

Maple Grove: Grove Square Shopping Center, Grove Drive

Eden Prairie: Eden Prairie Center, Flying Cloud Drive

MISSISSIPPI

Laurel: Sawmill Square Mall, Sawmill Road

Starkville: Starkville Crossing, Highway 12 West

MISSOURI

Kirksville: Kirksville Shopping Center, South Baltimore Street

Independence: Bolger Square, E 39th Street

MONTANA

Bozeman: Gallatin Valley Mall, West Main Street

NEBRASKA

Grand Island: Conestoga Mall, West 13th Street

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Rochester: Lilac Mall (RT 125)

West Lebanon: Upper Valley Plaza, Plainfield Road

Keene: West Street Shopping Center, West Street

North Conway: Mountain Valley Mall, State Highway 16 & RT 302

NEW MEXICO

Alamogordo: White Sands Mall, North White Sands

NEW YORK

Auburn: Finger Lakes Mall, Clark Street Road

Oswego: Oswego Plaza, State Route 104

New Hartford: Sangertown Square Mall, Sangertown Square

Batavia: Batavia City Center, Batavia City Center

Rome: Freedom Mall, Erie Boulevard West

Canandaigua: Roseland Shopping Center, State RT 364

Syracuse: Destiny USA, Destiny USA Drive

NORTH CAROLINA

Raleigh: North Hills Shopping Center, Six Forks Road

Rockingham: Richmond Plaza, East Broad Avenue

Lumberton: Biggs Park Shopping Center, North Elm Street

New Bern: Twin Rivers Mall, MLK Jr. Boulevard

Henderson: Henderson Square, North Cooper Drive

OHIO

Ashtabula: Ashtabula Mall, North Ridge Road East

Akron: Chapel Hill Mall, Brittain Road

Akron: Tri County Plaza, Canton Road

Parma: The Shoppes at Parma, Day Drive

Alliance: Carnation Mall, West State Street

Defiance: Northtowne Mall, North Clinton Street

Piqua: Miami Valley Mall, East Ash Street

E. Liverpool: Summit Square Shopping Center, Dresden Avenue

Cincinnati: Governors Plaza, Fields Ertel Road

OKLAHOMA

Tulsa: Tulsa Promenade, South Yale Avenue

McAlester: Tandy Town Shopping Center, East Carl Albert Parkway

Enid: Oakwood Mall, W. Owen K. Garriott Road

Shawnee: Shawnee Mall, North Kickapoo Avenue

Muskogee: Arrowhead Mall, North Main Street

Midwest City: Town Center Plaza, SE 29th Street

OREGON

Salem: Salem Center, Liberty Street NE

Bend: Cascade Village, North Highway 97

Roseburg: Garden Valley Mall, NW Garden Valley Boulevard

McMinnville: McMinnville Plaza, NE Highway 99 W

PENNSYLVANIA

Monroeville: Monroeville Mall

Hanover: North Hanover Mall, Carlisle Street

Butler: Clearview Mall, Clearview Circle

Monaca: Beaver Valley Mall

Tarentum: Galleria, Pittsburgh Mill Circle

SOUTH CAROLINA

Rock Hill: Rock Hill Galleria, Dave Lyle Boulevard

Anderson: Anderson Mall, North Main Street

Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach Mall, North Kings Highway

Orangeburg: Prince of Orange Mall, Chestnut Street

Florence: Magnolia Mall, David H. McLeod Boulevard

Beaufort: Cross Creek Mall, Robert Smalls Parkway

SOUTH DAKOTA

Brookings: University Mall, 22nd Avenue South

TENNESSEE

Columbia: Columbia Mall, South James Campbell Boulevard

Kingsport: Kingsport Town Center, Ft. Henry Drive

McMinnville: Three Star Mall, Sparta Street

Maryville: Foothills Mall

Dyersburg: Dyersburg Mall, Lake Road

Cleveland: Bradley Square, Paul Huff Parkway

TEXAS

Lufkin: Lufkin Shopping Center, South Medford Drive

Dallas: Timber Creek Crossing, Skillman Street

Paris: Mirabeau Square, Lamar Avenue Highway 82

Palestine: Palestine Mall, South Loop 256

Greenville: Crossroads Mall, Wesley Street

Huntsville: West Hills Mall, Financial Plaza

Lewisville: Music City Mall, South Stemmons Freeway

UTAH

Logan: Cache Valley Mall, North Main Street

Layton: Layton Hills Mall, North Hill Field Road

VERMONT

Bennington: Bennington Square, 99 Bennington Square

Berlin: Berlin Mall, Berlin Mall Road

VIRGINIA

Staunton: Colonial Mall, Lee Jackson Highway

Danville: Danville Mall, Piedmont Drive

WISCONSIN

Menomonee Falls: Crossroads Shopping Center, County Line Road