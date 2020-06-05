Arizona adds record 1,579 new confirmed cases to COVID-19 count; deaths top 1,000 statewide

The state of Arizona added a record 1,579 new confirmed cases of coronavirus to its COVID-19 count Friday, June 5, bringing the total to 24,332 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths increased by 16 on Friday, pushing the statewide recorded total over 1,000, to 1,012.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 370,255 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 24,332 positive cases and 1,012 deaths. There were 19,353 new test results reported Friday.

Yavapai County has tested 12,522 residents, with 322 positive cases, 171 recovered, and six deaths. The number of new positives in the running tally increased overnight by 16 recorded cases. This increase in cases is due, in part, to some late reported cases, as well as new ones, Yavapai County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said.

Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ’s Update

During Thursday's news conference, Ducey and other health officials addressed the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in our state. The governor said it was not unexpected.

"When you see an increase in testing, you will see an increase in cases," he said.

"As you test more, you are going to find more," added Health Services Director Cara Christ, who also said Arizona is well-equipped to deal with more cases. "We have a lot of ventilators and we are prepared, come what may to Arizona."

Christ urged Arizonans to continue with good hygiene, avoid touching faces and eyes, and stay home if sick.

Information

