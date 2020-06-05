OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 05
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona adds record 1,579 new confirmed cases to COVID-19 count; deaths top 1,000 statewide
Yavapai County records 16 more cases for 322 total

(Source: Yavapai County Community Health Services)

(Source: Yavapai County Community Health Services)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 5, 2020 10:38 a.m.

The state of Arizona added a record 1,579 new confirmed cases of coronavirus to its COVID-19 count Friday, June 5, bringing the total to 24,332 since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths increased by 16 on Friday, pushing the statewide recorded total over 1,000, to 1,012.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 370,255 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 24,332 positive cases and 1,012 deaths. There were 19,353 new test results reported Friday.

Yavapai County has tested 12,522 residents, with 322 positive cases, 171 recovered, and six deaths. The number of new positives in the running tally increased overnight by 16 recorded cases. This increase in cases is due, in part, to some late reported cases, as well as new ones, Yavapai County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said.

See the above chart for more details.

Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ’s Update

During Thursday's news conference, Ducey and other health officials addressed the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in our state. The governor said it was not unexpected.

"When you see an increase in testing, you will see an increase in cases," he said.

"As you test more, you are going to find more," added Health Services Director Cara Christ, who also said Arizona is well-equipped to deal with more cases. "We have a lot of ventilators and we are prepared, come what may to Arizona."

Christ urged Arizonans to continue with good hygiene, avoid touching faces and eyes, and stay home if sick.

Information

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources for Re-Opening, www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• #Yavapai Stronger Together - https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona adds 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for new single-day record
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County remains at 76 confirmed cases, CDC releases 6 new symptoms
COVID-19 cases top 16,000 in Arizona, 799 deaths; Yavapai County holds at 283 confirmed
702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in single day, setting record
62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County, health services says
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries